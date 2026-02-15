Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The captains of India and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, did not shake hands at the toss ahead of a heated clash of rivals at the T20 World Cup.

It is customary for skippers to share a handshake after the coin is tossed ahead of international fixtures, but the pair walked past each other without a gesture after Pakistan won the toss and put India into bat.

The incident followed a complicated build-up to a renewal of a heated rivalry and the world’s most-watched cricket fixture, which underpins much of the global’s games revenue.

Pakistan had threatened to boycott the fixture in Colombo ahead of the tournament, citing a stance of solidarity with Bangladesh, another of India’s neighbouring nations.

Bangladesh had pulled out of the T20 World Cup having requested their games be moved to Sri Lanka, where all of Pakistan’s matches are already taking place, citing safety concerns amid growing tension between the countries.

In recent days, though, and after talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan agreed to fulfil the Group A fixture.

It is not the first time that the two sides have not shaken hands. In three meetings during the Asia Cup last year, Yadav had similarly refused to engage with his counterpart Agha.

India also declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy following the final from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the PCB and the interior minister of Pakistan.

Having elected to field, Agha and his side made a strong start as the Pakistan captain removed Abhishek Sharma in the opening over. The pair sit tied on four points having each won their first two games.