No handshake again as India and Pakistan play another ill-tempered Asia Cup T20 match

Earlier in the tournament, Suryakumar said that the Indian team was aligned with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and government instructions that players wouldn’t shake hands with Pakistan players

Via AP news wire
Monday 22 September 2025 01:03 EDT
Spectators react as India’s Abhishek Sharma drops the catch of Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, 21 September 2025
Spectators react as India’s Abhishek Sharma drops the catch of Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, 21 September 2025 (AP)

There was no handshake between India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha ahead of their teams' Super 4 cricket match in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

India won the toss and chose to bowl.

Pakistan’s midweek game against the United Arab Emirates was delayed by an hour in the fallout over Indian players refusing to shake hands with Pakistani players both at the toss and after a Group A match on 14 September. Pakistan proceeded to play UAE after claiming match referee Andy Pycroft had apologised for the “miscommunication” at the game against India.

Pycroft was again the ICC’s appointed match referee for Sunday’s Super 4 match.

The group game was the first between the India and Pakistan cricket teams since the Pahalgam attack in April, when gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

India is the designated host of the eight-nation Asia Cup, but the Twenty20 tournament is being played in the UAE because the India and Pakistan cricket teams don’t play on each other’s territory.

Suryakumar has previously said that the Indian team was aligned with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and government instructions that players wouldn’t shake hands with Pakistan players.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

