India succumbed to their lowest-ever total at home, with New Zealand bowling them out for just 46 in Bengaluru.

It was India’s third-lowest Test total of all time, and five players scored ducks, with just two reaching double figures in the massive collapse.

New Zealand took the final four wickets for just 12 runs after the home side had won the toss and chosen to bat first, making it the fourth-lowest ever first innings total after a team opted to bat.

Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers, although only three were needed to get in on the action. Henry’s 13.2 overs brought five wickets for just 15 runs including three maidens.

The first day of the Test match was washed out, but the Kiwi attack capitalised in the overcast conditions, and after a stop-start opening session the hosts were floundering at 34 for six.

After lunch, Henry added to his tally with the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin first ball after lunch, and the following over was on a hat-trick against Rishabh Pant, but missed out when the ball was hit back to him on the half volley.

The level of seam movement was not expected, but the Indian batters could not even find a way to weather the storm.

Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin were all out for ducks.

Only one of the batters, captain Rohit Sharma was bowled, the rest of the wickets were caught, but only one by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

The match is the first one of the three-match Test series with the following matches taking place in Pune and Mumbai.

New Zealand’s opening pair showed few signs of struggling compared to their Indian counterparts and quickly motored to 30 without loss in reply.