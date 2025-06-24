India coach provides update on Jasprit Bumrah availability against England: ‘We won’t change it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India coach Gautam Gambhir has revealed they will not divert from their strategy to play Jasprit Bumrah for only another two Tests, despite the rest of the bowling attack lacking a consistent cutting edge against England in the first Test.

Ben Duckett’s 149 inspired England to an improbable chase of 371 to down India in the first of the five-match series, England’s second highest successful pursuit ever.

It was just seven runs off the target they reeled in against the same opponents at Edgbaston in 2022 at the outset of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era.

“We won’t change the plans,” Gambhir said. “To manage his [Bumrah’s] workload is more important. Before he came on this tour, it was already decided he would play three Tests but let’s see how his body turns out.

“We haven’t decided which two other Test matches he’s going to play. We absolutely have the bowling attack to take 20 wickets. We pick the squad on trust, not on hope.

“We have inexperienced bowlers but they will keep getting better. On day five we were in a position to win this Test match.”

Duckett followed the likes of Ian Botham in 1981 and Stokes himself in 2019 into Headingley folklore with a titanic fourth-innings knock to underpin a five-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah was wicketless and while India rallied to leave England 253 for four when Duckett and Harry Brook were out off successive balls, Joe Root’s 53 not out and Jamie Smith’s 44 not out got them home with 14 overs still available.

While India will lick their wounds and look to regroup at Edgbaston for the second Test, starting next Wednesday, Stokes can feel vindicated after his decision to bowl first at the toss came under scrutiny.

India racked up 359 for three in glorious batting conditions after the first day and were at one stage 430 for three – they were also 333 for four in the second innings – but England fought back both times.

“It’s a good job Test cricket is played over five days,” Stokes said. “You make a decision and you don’t know what is going to happen. Both teams had a lot of luck go their way.”

England’s last visit also produced another nail-biting finale, with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood bringing the 2023 Ashes alive by getting Stokes’ side home in pursuit of 251 with three wickets to spare.

“We’ve been pretty good at this ground for the last few years,” Stokes added. “We’ve got some good memories here and it’s one more to add.

“Everyone knows what cricket is about, it’s about scoring more runs than the opposition. When you strip it all back, that’s it. We try to keep everything simple and calm as we possible can.

“When you’re chasing totals like that, how you are in the dressing room is very important.”