India facing record chase against Australia despite Jasprit Bumrah heroics

A Marnus Labuschagne half-century and stubborn tail-end batting drove Australia to a 333-run lead at the end of day four in the fourth test in Melbourne, leaving India facing a record chase to steal victory despite heroics from Jasprit Bumrah.

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland marched off to a big ovation from home fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having combined for an unbeaten 55-run partnership for the final wicket as Australia went to stumps at 228-9.

Lyon was 41 not out, with number 11 Boland on 10 and India’s hopes of winning badly diminished in the final hour. With the five-Test series level at 1-1, India’s pace dynamo Bumrah threatened to turn the match with a three-wicket burst before tea in front of 43,867 fans.

But number three Labuschagne (70) and his captain Pat Cummins (41) steadied Australia with a 57-run partnership before Boland and Lyon frustrated India further.

The day ended sourly for the tourists when Bumrah had Lyon caught in the slips by a juggling KL Rahul in the final over, but with a no-ball.

Only one team has chased more than 300 for victory in an MCG Test; England mowed down 332 to beat Australia in 1928.

While Boland and Lyon made the going look easy, Labuschagne said there was enough in the pitch for Australia’s bowlers on day five.

“The movement (off the seam) has probably been the same but just the amount of bounce is significantly lower,” Labuschagne told reporters of the changing wicket.

“So that makes for pretty tricky batting because more balls are hitting the stumps from a shorter length.”

open image in gallery Marnus Labuschagne fought hard for Australia ( AFP via Getty Images )

As impressive as Australia’s rearguard resistance was, it followed some shoddy middle order batting. Having been in command at 80-2, Australia crumbled in a Bumrah-led onslaught to slump to 91-6.

Mohammed Siraj triggered the collapse when Steve Smith chased a wide, full delivery and nicked behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to be out for 13.

Bumrah had Travis Head caught at square leg for one to earn his 200th Test wicket. He struck again four balls later to remove number six Mitchell Marsh for a duck with a gloved catch to Pant before bowling Alex Carey through bat and pad for two.

Australia were wobbling but Cummins rode out the storm with typical defiance. Having scored 49 in the first innings, he produced a vital 41 to stall India’s momentum.

open image in gallery Jasprit Bumrah was superb for India ( AFP via Getty Images )

When Labuschagne was out lbw to Siraj, Cummins added another 25 runs with Mitchell Starc (five) and Lyon before falling to the spin of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Fielding mishaps also cost India. Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped two chances, with Labuschagne spared at 46 when he nicked Akash Deep to the gully and opener Usman Khawaja reprieved on two with a spill at leg gully. Khawaja went on to make 21 before Siraj bowled him in the morning.

Nitish Kumar Reddy also missed a tough chance to remove Cummins for nine, misjudging the flight of the ball when chasing the Aussie skipper’s slog over mid-off.

India may still count themselves blessed to be in the game at all. They were on the ropes on day three until Reddy rescued them with a maiden century.

The all-rounder finished with 114, his 189-ball vigil ended by spinner Lyon a few overs into the fourth morning.

“If you ask me, I think everyone is capable of playing on this pitch,” the 21-year-old told reporters. “We’ll come back strong in the batting order.”

The healthy day four crowd brought total match attendance to 299,329, a record for a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.