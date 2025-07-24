Ian Botham criticises ‘appalling’ Taunton pitch after game ends inside two days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Botham criticised the “appalling” pitch former county Somerset produced for their Rothesay County Championship clash against Durham which ended inside five sessions.

Somerset coach Jason Kerr hailed the “incredible surface…arguably the best we’ve had this year” after his side wrapped up a five-wicket victory to boost their hopes of a first ever Division One title.

But Botham begged to differ after posting photos of a heavily-used strip ahead of the contest, where 22 wickets fell on Tuesday and which was over just before 4pm on Wednesday.

It is understood the match referee rated the pitch ‘below average’ and Somerset could now face a points deduction by the cricket regulator, which operates separately to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Botham said on X on Wednesday night: “Before a ball is bowled… As an ex Somerset player I find this appalling.”

Botham has a chequered history with Somerset, where he started his extraordinary cricket career in 1974 before leaving acrimoniously 12 years later when the club sacked Viv Richards and Joel Garner.

He has a stand named after him at Taunton but is now honorary president at Durham, where the former England all-rounder finished his playing career and served as the club’s chair until earlier this year.

The 69-year-old’s rebuke also included a reference to Somerset’s wish to keep the status quo of 14 championship matches next year, at a time when the counties are debating changes to the calendar.

Durham are among the clubs who wish to reduce the red-ball season to a dozen matches – backed by the Professional Cricketers’ Association – in a bid to improve standards across the competition.

Botham added: “At a time when County Cricket is under pressure for relevance as a breeding ground for International Players and Somerset members have apparently voted for the status quo, the club produces this pitch. These are not first class cricket conditions in midsummer.

“Durham raised serious concerns the day before the game started… change is needed…both Somerset and Durham have high quality batsmen… Somerset do not need to do this… reduces the game to a farce.”

The last 18 wickets of the game fell to spin, with Jack Leach claiming six for 63 and Archie Vaughan – son of former England captain Michael – four for 85 after opening the bowling to turn the game in Somerset’s favour.

But Kerr argued 400 runs being scored on the opening day – where seamer Craig Overton took six wickets – highlighted there was something for everyone.

“I thought it was an incredible surface, I spoke to Nick (Pepper, Somerset’s head groundsperson) and it was arguably the best surface we’ve had this year,” Kerr said at his post-match press conference.

“There was something in it for the seamers and a little bit in it for the spinners from the foot holes of an existing game earlier in the year.

“There was some really poor cricket from both sides and some incredible bowling.”