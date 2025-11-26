Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Ian Botham has issued a stark challenge to England's cricketing stalwarts, Ben Stokes and Joe Root, asserting that only victory on Australian soil will cement their status as all-time greats.

His comments follow a chastening two-day defeat for England in Perth, a result he branded "horrendous".

Despite their glittering careers – Root stands as the second-highest run-scorer in Test history, while Stokes boasts two World Cup triumphs and a string of iconic individual performances – neither player has tasted success Down Under.

Root remains winless across 15 matches in Australia, with his captain having failed in 10 attempts. At 34 years old, this current series could represent their final opportunity to fill a significant void on otherwise remarkable CVs.

Botham, who himself secured eight Test victories and two Ashes series wins in Australia during his own illustrious career as a swashbuckling all-rounder, is now urging the pair to deliver a decisive response in Brisbane next week.

open image in gallery Joe Root (right) and Ben Stokes (left) have never tasted Test success in Australia (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

"To be one of the very best you need to win in Australia, 100 per cent," he told the PA news agency.

"People remember you for what you’ve done over here. In Joe and Ben we’ve got two world-class players – Joe’s got 39 hundreds for goodness sake – but they are desperate to make an impression here. You can only do that by winning. They need to get the monkey off their back."

He continued, highlighting the personal drive of the two senior players: "They are the two who will want this the most because a lot of the others will get another bite at the cherry.

“I can tell you from experience, winning over here feels really, really good and it means absolute respect. I don’t have a favourite time because every time you beat Australia is a great day. That alone should drive England."

The recent capitulation in Perth, which saw England succumb within two days, proved a significant anti-climax to a highly anticipated tour.

Botham, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday, had planned to commentate on the fourth day, but the early finish allowed him to mark the occasion with former teammates and rivals, including David Gower, Dennis Lillee, and Rodney Hogg. However, the manner of England’s loss left a distinctly bitter taste.

In a typically forthright assessment, the cricketing legend did not mince his words regarding the tourists' performance.

open image in gallery Lord Ian Botham has suggested England should tinker with their tactics ( Getty )

"It was horrendous, there’s no other word for it," he declared. "England need to fire up and fire up quickly.

“I’m fed up of hearing, ‘this is the way we play’. If I hear it once more, I think I’ll throw something at the television."

He added a stark warning: "If that’s the way you play, you might as well go home now because it’s going to be 5-0.

“They probably won’t like me saying that but they need to need to get their heads around it. I want more pride when I see people pulling that sweater on."

Botham, whose own legendary attacking cricket in the 1981 Ashes included his 'miracle of Headingley' – 38 years before Stokes’s similar heroics – expressed concern that the current side might be adopting an overly aggressive approach too soon.

"Maybe we need to rethink our tactics. You’re not going to smash these Australian bowlers around all the time," he advised. "Be selective, be sensible. Pull your horns in a little bit. When I did it I got myself in first."

He concluded with a final plea for improvement: "They’ve got four more Tests to get it right and let’s hope they do because if they go down again, it’s gone."