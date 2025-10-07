Heather Knight guides England to nervy World Cup victory over Bangladesh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heather Knight rode her luck through a hat-trick of early scares before shepherding England to a nervy four-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Women’s World Cup.

A second straight win in Guwahati put Charlotte Edwards’ side on top of the standings but it could have been very different as they made heavy weather of chasing 179.

In trouble at 78 for five, they were bailed out by their former captain’s gutsy 79 not out as she and all-rounder Charlie Dean (27no) eased their worries with a controlled seventh-wicket stand.

But Bangladesh will feel rightly frustrated at missing out on a major upset after England’s match-winner somehow survived a torrid start to her innings.

Knight, only just back from a torn hamstring, was given caught behind for a golden duck, only to be reprieved by DRS as third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan overturned the on-field decision despite an apparently inconclusive spike on UltraEdge.

She was ruled lbw on eight, successfully reviewing a second time, and then saw what looked a clean catch ruled out with 13 to her name. Knight was already making her way off the pitch when she was called back, with Edwards’ laughing with surprise from the dressing room.

Knight made sure an unhappy Bangladesh were made to rue their misfortune, settling down and guiding her side to the winning line in difficult spinning conditions.

The 34-year-old dropped anchor to chisel out the runs in unspectacular but invaluable fashion as Dean played her part in an unbroken partnership of 79. She hit the winning runs with 23 balls remaining, but this was a closer contest than the final scoreboard suggested.

England had earlier turned in a solid showing with the ball, bowling their opponents out in the final over for 178.

That score relied on just two significant contributions, a 60 from Sobhana Mostary and an late barrage of 43no from 27 balls from tailender Rabeya Khan.

Sophie Ecclestone took three for 24, with 48 dot balls in her 10 overs, with two apiece for Dean, Linsey Smith and Alice Capsey.

But it soon became apparent that they were in a contest, with Amy Jones lbw to her third ball from Marufa Akter and Tammy Beaumont also out cheaply. The excellent Marufa was sure she had Knight first ball, denied by a big off-field call, and also saw her lbw appeal flipped on review.

Bangladesh perhaps had most cause for complaint when Venugopalan judged Shorna Akter’s catch was not legitimate, a reprieve that finally jolted Knight into decisive action.

She was resolute as Fahima Khatun snapped up three wickets in quick succession, Nat Sciver-Brunt mis-hitting a full toss, Sophia Dunkley lbw for a duck and Emma Lamb chipping to mid-on.

Capsey (20) and Dean offered much-needed support but Knight’s diligence was the key as Bangladesh struggled to keep up the pressure. The dangerous Marufa was unable to bowl her last five overs due to injury, allowing England a belated sense of calm as they chalked up the win at the start of the 47th over.