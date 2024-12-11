Harry Brook replaces Joe Root as world’s top-ranked Test batter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Brook has taken over from England team-mate Joe Root at the top of the International Cricket Council’s Test batter world rankings.

Brook scored his eighth Test century against New Zealand in Wellington last week, edging him one point ahead of Root on 898.

The 25-year-old joins India great Sachin Tendulkar with the equal 34th highest rating of all time for Test batters.

Brook, who made his Test debut in 2022, has scored 2280 runs in 23 matches at an average of just over 61.

Root had gone above New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to the top of the standings in the summer and could return to the summit during the third Test, which starts in Hamilton on December 14.

Brook has been in inspired form in New Zealand, hitting back-to-back centuries in Christchurch and Wellington to help England claim the series 2-0 with one match still to play.

Speaking after England’s impressive three-day win in the second Test, Root was full of praise for his fellow Yorkshireman.

“If you asked me, Brooky is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute,” Root said.

“He has such an all-round game – he can absorb pressure, he can apply it, he can whack you over your head for six, he can scoop you over his head for six, he can smack spin, he can smack seam. He is so hard to bowl to.”

India paceman Jasprit Bumrah has kept his place at the top of the Test bowling standings.