Jamie Smith has ‘long England career ahead of him’ – Harry Brook

Harry Brook hailed Jamie Smith’s “phenomenal” talent after sharing a mammoth stand of 303 with England’s latest record-breaker.

The pair moved mountains together as they attempted to drag their side back into contention on day three of the second Rothesay Test, coming together at 84 for five and conjuring a spectacular fightback.

Brook made 158 as he brought up the ninth century of his Test career, with Smith smiting a sensational 184 not out.

That was the highest ever score by an England number seven and an England wicketkeeper, pinching the latter record from his Surrey mentor Alec Stewart.

Remarkably their efforts were not enough to keep the hosts on an even keel, India ending the day with a lead of 244 and nine wickets in hand. England’s card contained six ducks and Joe Root’s 22 was the next best score in their 407 all out.

Another bout of fourth-innings heroics will surely be needed to stop the tourists squaring the series 1-1 over the next two days, but Brook was buoyed by Smith’s eye-catching contribution.

“It was good fun being out there with Smudge. He’s a phenomenal player and it felt good to be out there, putting on 300 with him,” he said.

“The way that he came out of the blocks and put the pressure back on their bowlers was awesome. He tried to change the momentum back in our favour and it worked for a long period of time. It’s one he should be proud of.

“It was so good to watch from the other end, I felt like he could hit four or six every ball and I was just trying to get him on strike. He just leans on it and it goes to the boundary. He has a long England career ahead of him.”

To no great surprise, there is no suggestion whatsoever from the England camp that a draw, and preserving their series lead, would be an acceptable outcome with the odds stacked against them.

For a side who chased 378 on the same ground against the same opponents three years ago, as well as 371 in the first Test at Headingley, that can hardly go down as a surprise.

“I think everybody in the world knows that we’re going to try and chase whatever they set us,” said a defiant Brook.

“We’ve obviously got a big task at hand but we’ll try and get a couple of wickets early on and try and put them under pressure. You never know how this game can go.”

Brook may have taken second billing to his partner on the day but he batted with a tangible sense of purpose after being dismissed for 99 in the series opener.

“I was definitely hungry to get 100 today. I’d never been out in the 90s before in my life, so it was disappointing,” he said.

Should India finish the job and leave Birmingham with a win, they will have much to thank Mohammed Siraj for. He took six for 70, including Root and Ben Stokes off consecutive balls at the start of the day and three tailenders in quick succession at the end.

With Jasprit Bumrah rested this week, he took the chance to fill the void left by the star seamer.

“I have been bowling well but not getting wickets, so getting six here is very special,” he said.

“When you are asked to lead the attack I love responsibility, I love the challenge.”