Harry Brook faces IPL ban after withdrawing from Delhi Capitals deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Brook has pulled out of his IPL deal with Delhi Capitals for the second season running, a move which could result in a two-year ban from the competition.

Brook apologised “unreservedly” to the franchise and its supporters but stressed that playing for England remains his “priority and focus”.

The 26-year-old is one of the frontrunners, along with Test captain Ben Stokes, to replace Jos Buttler as England’s white-ball captain following their group-stage elimination at the Champions Trophy.

Brook wrote on social media: “I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters.

“I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy I have dreamt of playing for my country and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level.

“With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series.

“In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don’t expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus.

“I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive.”

England face a home series against India this summer, followed by a hotly anticipated Ashes tour against Australia in the winter.

Brook withdrew from the 2024 IPL following the death of his grandmother and faces a two-year ban under regulations put in place ahead of the 2025 auction.

In a note to franchises last September, reported by ESPNcricinfo, the IPL said: “Any [overseas] player who registers for [an] auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons.”

The only exception is for “an injury/medical condition”.