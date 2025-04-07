Harry Brook appointed new England white-ball captain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Brook has been appointed as England white-ball captain, succeeding Jos Buttler.

The Yorkshire batter takes over after Buttler stepped down in the wake of a disastrous Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan earlier this year.

Brook will lead the team in both one-day international and Twenty20 international cricket, with the England hierarchy electing not to split the duties after speculation that Test captain Ben Stokes might be considered for a role.

The 26-year-old impressed as skipper in Buttler’s stead during an ODI series against Australia at the back-end of last summer and has long been touted as a future England leader.

His first assignment as permanent captain will come against the West Indies in May.

"It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain,” Brook said. “Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.

"I want to thank my family and coaches who’ve supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them.

"There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events.

open image in gallery Harry Brook is one of England’s key batters ( AP )

"I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got.”

Brook was England’s vice-captain during the winless Champions Trophy campaign, but was mentioned by Rob Key, managing director of men’s cricket at the ECB, in the immediate aftermath as a strong contender for the captaincy.

The Yorkshireman subsequently withdrew from his lucrative deal at the Indian Premier League (IPL), increasing speculation that he may be in-line for a leadership role.

Reports suggested that Stokes may join him in a split-approach, but the all-action all-rounder has been left to focus on the Test side in a year that includes a five-match home series against India before The Ashes in Australia.

Brook will therefore lead England’s white-ball sides in partnership with Brendon McCullum as they look to rebuild from three consecutive tournament disappointments.

Key said of the appointment: "I’m delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England’s white-ball captain across both formats. He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

"Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments."