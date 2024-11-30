England put foot down to open first innings lead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Brook was finally dismissed for 171 as England motored ahead of New Zealand on the third morning of the first Test in Christchurch.

England smashed 140 in the opening session to open up a lead of 111, reaching lunch at 459 for eight.

Ben Stokes was 78 not out at the break, progressing steadily towards a first hundred in almost 18 months, and Gus Atkinson chipped in a rapid 48.

Brook was dropped four times on his way to a century on day two and continued his personal game of ‘catch me if you can’ when he was put down yet again by Glenn Phillips on Saturday morning.

After being spared on 18, 41, 70, 106 and now 147, his luck eventually ran out when wicketkeeper Tom Blundell held on to an edge off Matt Henry.

But that was cold comfort for the Black Caps, who had already seen the Yorkshireman add five fours and a six to his overnight score of 132.

Tim Southee, who has announced his retirement at the end of series, was treated with particular disdain by Brook, whose average ticked just about 60 as he walked off the field at Hagley Oval.

As it stands that leaves him second among all England batters, a shade behind the great Herbert Sutcliffe.

England had resumed 29 behind on 319 for five, with Brook and Stokes showed an eagerness to wipe away that deficit. After chuckling to himself when Phillips fumbled the chance at slip, Brook took England into the lead and brought up his fourth score of 150 or more with two fours off Southee.

Once he departed Chris Woakes followed close behind but Atkinson took up the role of aggressor as Stokes got his head down. Atkinson brought up the 400 with a thumping pull off Henry and he soon showed off an admirable range for a number nine – pumping a lofted cover drive and a classy square cut to the ropes.

He top-edged a pull for six when Nathan Smith went short, then stepped back and crashed him through extra cover. His ambition got the better of him when he lifted the seamer to deep midwicket but his 36-ball cameo had been destructive.

Stokes was playing a steadier role, adding 40 in the two-hour session, but a ton in the city of his birth was beckoning.