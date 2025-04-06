Ben Brown’s Hampshire captaincy starts with five-wicket win against Yorkshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Ben Brown era as Hampshire captain began with a five-wicket County Championship win over newly-promoted Yorkshire in Division One.

Yorkshire had been bowled out for 121 on the first day but Adam Lyth ground out 106 to give them hope of a sensational turnaround victory.

Jack White and Dom Bess’s two wickets left Hampshire sweating on 86 for four, but Tom Prest eased the worries with a bullish 58 to take his side towards the win with Liam Dawson.

All-rounder Lyndon James led the way with 125 as Nottinghamshire built a 201-run first innings lead over Durham, who were still 87 behind on 114 for three, with Colin Ackermann 45 not out at the close of day three.

James was backed up by Matt Montgomery’s 75 and fast bowler Josh Tongue’s career-best 55 in a Nottinghamshire total of 579.

They built on the earlier efforts of Ben Slater (92) and Freddie McCann (79) to enable a handsome Nottinghamshire overhaul of Durham’s 378.

Ben Foakes defied his former county for four hours and 41 minutes but could not prevent Essex asking reigning champions Surrey to follow-on at Chelmsford.

The one-time England wicketkeeper stood resolutely while wickets fell all around him to remain not out on 92 as Surrey were dismissed for 365 in their first innings, 217 runs in arrears.

Second time around Surrey had reduced the requirement to make Essex bat again by nine runs without loss in six overs at the end of day three.

The visitors collapsed from their overnight 109 for one to 180 for six, undone by a spell of three wickets in 15 balls during which the guts were ripped out of the middle-order.

Somerset’s Tom Banton registered the fifth highest score in the history of the County Championship when finally dismissed for 371 on the third day of their match against Worcestershire at Taunton.

Unbeaten on 344 overnight, the 26-year-old England white ball international extended his boundary count to 56 fours and two sixes, facing 403 balls before his wicket saw Somerset declare their first innings on 670 for seven, with a lead of 516.

Worcestershire slipped to 116 for four in their second innings before a spirited recovery to 280 for five, still 236 behind.

Warwickshire and Sussex appear destined to start their season with a draw after three sun and run-soaked days at Edgbaston.

Sussex closed the third day on 126 for three in their second innings, 200 ahead overall, having taken a first innings lead of 74.

It is a solid advantage but taking 10 wickets quickly on the final day on a pitch offering some turn but which remains batter-friendly would require something very special from the bowlers.

In Division Two, Luis Reece celebrated a personal milestone to set up a nine-wicket Derbyshire victory over Gloucestershire on day three at Derby.

The all-rounder took 10 wickets in a match for the first time, finishing with four for 45 to add to his six for 52 in the first innings.

Ben Charlesworth made 110 but no one else could play a significant innings as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 259 leaving the home side a victory target of 91, Caleb Jewell’s unbeaten 51 guiding them home.

Kent seamer Keith Dudgeon produced career-best figures of seven for 36 to wrap up his side’s victory over Northamptonshire just half-an-hour into the third morning.

The 29-year-old South African rattled through the last three Northamptonshire wickets to secure a 145-run success for only Kent’s second red-ball win in their last 20 games.

Leicestershire sealed a comfortable win against Glamorgan inside three days despite a century from Kiran Carlson, while Max Holden’s sixth first-class hundred led a Middlesex fightback on day three at Lord’s to set up the prospect of an exciting finish against Division Two title favourites Lancashire.