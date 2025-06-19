Somerset move top of South Group with victory against Hampshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Somerset bounced back from defeat by Kent to see off Hampshire and move top of the South Group in the men’s Vitality Blast.

Will Smeed’s 68 and 55 from captain Lewis Gregory helped the home side reach 209 for seven at Taunton, and that proved enough for a 17-run victory.

Captain James Vince cracked 54 from 30 balls as Hampshire made a good start to their chase but wickets fell regularly and they could only register 192 for seven.

It was Somerset’s sixth win from seven matches to put them ahead of Surrey, while Leicestershire continued their strong form in the North Group with a comfortable four-wicket victory against neighbours Nottinghamshire.

Rehan Ahmed was the star of the show, taking two wickets as Notts were bowled out for 156 and then hitting 52 from 37 balls to help Leicestershire to 160 for six with 14 balls remaining.

Essex remain winless after an agonising one-run defeat against fellow strugglers Middlesex at Lord’s.

Kane Williamson was the standout with the bat for Middlesex with 53 as they were bowled out for 161 but Essex could not quite overhaul them, finishing on 160 for six.

In the women’s competition, The Blaze defeated Lancashire by five wickets for their fifth win from seven games.

Ailsa Lister dominated Lancashire’s innings with 79 from just 38 balls in a total of 150 for nine but that was overhauled by The Blaze with nearly two overs to spare.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hit 31 while Georgia Elwiss was unbeaten on 43 as the hosts reached 153 for five.

Somerset remain winless at the bottom of the table after losing by five runs to Hampshire.

Maia Bouchier, Charli Knott and Freya Kemp’s 65 not out carried Hampshire to 169 for six, and Somerset could only reach 164 for six despite 60 from Niamh Holland.