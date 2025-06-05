James Vince helps Hampshire to Vitality Blast win over Surrey on DLS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hampshire claimed their second win of the Vitality Blast on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern after rain brought an early end to play against Surrey.

The visitors had reached 63 without loss from 8.2 overs when the weather forced players from the field, which ultimately earned them victory by 15 runs.

Earlier, Hampshire had limited Surrey to 141 for seven. Scott Currie was the pick of the bowlers with two for 17 from his four overs, while Jason Roy top-scored with 37.

That never looked like being enough and James Vince (33 not out) and Toby Albert (28no) were making solid progress towards the target when the rain came.

Kent and Middlesex had to settle for two points each after the weather prevented a result at Lord’s.

Kent reached 172 for nine off their 20 overs after a briefly delayed start, Zak Crawley scoring a half-century, but Middlesex did not get the chance to start their reply.

Australian Grace Harris starred on debut as Surrey defeated Hampshire by 32 runs to move to the top of the women’s standings.

Harris hit 63 in Surrey’s total of 213 for four and then took three wickets as Hampshire were limited to 181 for eight in reply.

Harris scored at nearly two runs a ball to give Surrey a great platform along with Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who made 62, and Paige Scholfield, who smashed an unbeaten 49 from only 18 balls.

The Hawks had a chance while Ella McCaughan was at the crease, but Harris ended her innings at 81 with a caught and bowled before dismissing captain Georgia Adams in the same over.