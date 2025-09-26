Hampshire’s relegation fate left on knife-edge as bad light stops play vs Surrey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hampshire’s relegation fate was left on a knife-edge as bad light stopped play in their critical Rothesay County Championship clash with Surrey, with the game agonisingly close to a conclusion.

Strugglers Hampshire were 148 for nine when the umpires led the teams off early, with just one wicket left in hand and the winning line 33 runs away.

Surrey were using two spinners at the time, with India’s Rahul Chahar looking to add to figures of seven for 45 as he made a splash on his one-match contract, but the officials resisted the temptation to let the game play out.

Hampshire will be demoted to Division Two if they lose on day four and Durham avoid defeat to Yorkshire. A draw looks the likeliest result in that match, with bad light interruptions slowing progress at Headingley.

The White Rose lead by 116 ahead on 465 for nine but will need to take wickets in a hurry on Saturday to push Durham to the brink.

Earlier, newly-crowned champions Nottinghamshire celebrated in style, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory over Warwickshire in three days to kick off their 2025 title party at Trent Bridge.

Their bowlers made short work of the Bears’ batting line-up, rolling them over for just 133 as Mohammad Abbas, Brett Hutton and Dillon Pennington finished with three wickets each. Lyndon James also chipped in with the scalp of top-scorer Sam Hain.

With a first championship pennant in 15 years already secured on Thursday, they needed just 18 to notch up their seventh win of the season and openers Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater reeled them off in less than four overs. Skipper Hameed finished things off in classy fashion, kneeling to stroke a boundary through the covers before lifting the trophy.

Ollie Robinson fired Sussex to a three-wicket win over relegated Worcestershire, taking his second five-for of the match to close with match figures of 11 for 142.

With his ongoing England exile meaning he was never in contention for this week’s Ashes squad, Robinson showed he still has what it takes to cause havoc in domestic cricket by picking up three of the Pears’ remaining four wickets as they posted 287 all out.

Seven Sussex batters were dismissed in just over 15 overs as they made heavy weather of chasing 61, Tom Taylor taking four for 22 to remain top of the top-flight’s wicket-taking list.

At Chelmsford, Essex left themselves a slender chase of 95 after bowling out Somerset for 99. Craig Overton, another seamer who is currently surplus to England’s requirements, claimed six for 88 to bring up his 500th first-class wicket.

In Division Two, champions Leicestershire were shaping up to end a fine campaign on a winning note after leaving Northamptonshire 120 for five chasing a notional 501.

Glamorgan’s promotion year ended in defeat at Sophia Gardens, though, with Lancashire easing home by seven wickets as they reeled in 133 in only 20 overs.

Derbyshire require five wickets on day four to complete an innings win over Kent, who are still 291 adrift at 136 for five. Gloucestershire also followed on against Middlesex at Lord’s, closing 309 behind on 39 for one.