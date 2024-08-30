Gus Atkinson left feeling ‘very surreal’ after latest England heroics at Lord’s

Support truly

Gus Atkinson was left with a “very surreal” feeling after his maiden first-class century helped England seize control of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

Already on two of the three Test honours boards at Lord’s after a 12-wicket match haul against the West Indies on debut last month, Atkinson completed the set with a swashbuckling 118 off 115 deliveries.

He joins Gubby Allen, Ian Botham, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Keith Miller as the only players who have taken five wickets in an innings, 10 in a match and made a hundred at the home of cricket.

Despite a first-class average of 20, Atkinson bludgeoned 14 fours and four sixes en route to the sixth quickest ton at Lord’s off 103 balls, lifting England from 215 for six when he came in to 427 all out.

Cheered on by members of his family, as well as a few close friends, Atkinson then took a couple of wickets as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 196 before England closed on 25 for one second time around.

“It’s very surreal,” he said. “I’ve always thought of the Lord’s honours board growing up and pictured myself up there for my bowling, so it’s incredible to see myself up there with the bat.

“It’s been a pretty special two Tests here at Lord’s. I don’t think I could have asked for much more. My dad, brother and sister were here (on Friday) and also a few mates so it was a pretty special day.

“I’ve always thought about international cricket a lot and how I’m going to approach it. I just try and play my own game and thankfully it’s gone pretty well and will hopefully continue to go pretty well.

“I’ve been frustrated with my batting this year. I haven’t really scored many runs for Surrey at all. I know how good of a player I can be and I feel like I’ve got so much natural ability with the bat.”

I was thinking about the hundred and then when I woke up, all I could think about was getting back out there and batting Gus Atkinson

Only on a dozen previous occasions has an Englishman reached three figures batting at eight or lower and Atkinson is the first since Matt Prior’s Test-saving ton against New Zealand in March 2013.

Atkinson admitted he had trouble sleeping as he was on 74 overnight and after crunching fours off his first two balls, he was given lbw off his third before overturning the decision on review.

“I didn’t sleep that well last night,” Atkinson said. “I don’t think I was under that much pressure, I was happy to score 70.

“Obviously I was thinking about the hundred and then when I woke up, all I could think about was getting back out there and batting.

“When I was given out, I thought ‘oh no’ and then I remembered I could review it. I reviewed it without speaking to (batting partner Matthew) Potts.

“I was reviewing it anyway, even if it was hitting middle. It was nice to get off with a few boundaries and thankfully the lbw was missing.”

England declined to enforce the follow-on despite a 231-run first-innings lead and makeshift opener Dan Lawrence was unable to negotiate the final half hour of the day as he was out for seven.

He was dismissed in identical fashion to the first innings after nicking off to Lahiru Kumara for his second single-figure score of the Test.

“There’s so much time left in the game,” Atkinson added when asked why England had not made Sri Lanka bat again. “I don’t think there’s any rush to put them back in and bowl them out quickly.

“If we can get a big lead, bat all day tomorrow and more wear on the pitch will hopefully see it go up and down a bit more. That will help us in their second innings.”