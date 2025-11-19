Gus Atkinson happy to fly under the radar ahead of first Ashes experience

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England bowler Gus Atkinson is happy to fly under the radar as he prepares for his first taste of Ashes cricket.

The Surrey seamer has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career, taking 63 wickets at 22.07 in just 13 appearances, but has attracted little attention in the build-up to Friday’s first Test.

With a lively surface expected at Perth Stadium, the possibility of England pairing up express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for just the second time in red-ball cricket has dominated the build-up.

And the softly-spoken Atkinson – who took 12 scalps on debut, bagged a hat-trick against New Zealand last winter and claimed eight in his previous outing against India – is content to stay out of the firing line.

“I’m not sure it’s a mistake…it’s been like that a bit so far in my career, in the background, and I don’t mind that at all,” he said.

“Jofra and Woody are amazing bowlers and they’ll be huge for us this series. You hear about it (Tests in Australia) in the past and it’s all ‘pace, pace, pace’ but we’re hearing lately a bit more seam movement. For me personally, it’s nice to hear that. That’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Asked if the trip represented the biggest challenge he has yet experienced in the international game, Atkinson did not hesitate.

“Yes, 100 per cent,” he said.

“It feels like we’ve been building up to this series for a while, since I’ve been in the team, so this will be a huge test for all of us.

“I’m really excited. The build-up has obviously been big but it’s the Ashes: it’s huge. Growing up you’re always watching it, so to be here in Australia is a bit surreal.”

England are optimistic of ending a dire sequence of results Down Under, having failed to win a single match on their past three tours.

2013/14 - Lost 5-0

2017/18 - Lost 4-0

2021/22 - Lost 4-0

But Atkinson is one of 11 in the 16-man squad who are first-timers, with no bad memories to weigh them down.

“I think there’s a few of us who haven’t played Test matches in Australia so there are no scars for me,” he said.

“We’ve obviously got players who have played a lot, like Rooty and Stokesy, and we can speak to them, but I do think it’s a good thing that few of us are coming in with not too much experience here.”

England were taking the second training slot on Wednesday, with Wood set to undergo another big workout in the nets as he aims to prove his fitness for selection.