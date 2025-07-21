Graham Thorpe to be honoured during fifth Test with ‘Day for Thorpey’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Thorpe will be honoured during England’s fifth Test against India at The Oval on what would have been his 56th birthday.

Thorpe took his own life on August 4 last year – three days after his 55th birthday – following a prolonged struggle with depression and anxiety.

The stylish left-handed batter – who scored 6,744 Test runs at an average of 44.66 and became one of only 17 men to reach 100 Test caps for England – was survived by wife Amanda and daughters Kitty and Emma, who are now raising money for mental health charity Mind.

The family also wish to “celebrate his memory” on ‘A Day for Thorpey’ on the second day of the England-India Test at The Kia Oval, home of Thorpe’s former county Surrey where he played for 17 years between 1988 and 2005.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Amanda said: “That day will be very powerful. We want to celebrate him and his memory. His light was so bright.

“We’re heartbroken. People would say ‘don’t feel guilty, you did everything you could’ and, of course, we did. But I do feel guilty.

“We looked at some videos of Graham happy on holiday, for the first time the other day I couldn’t do it. But then I don’t want to remember all his suffering and how he was.

“I want to remember and celebrate Graham, so grateful to have had 20-plus odd years with him. We just move forward, but I definitely want to help.

“I still don’t really understand it. How did it happen to Graham? But it can happen to anyone.”

Thorpe held coaching roles with Surrey and England after his playing career.

He was part of the England staff during the taxing 2021-22 Ashes in Australia, played under Covid restrictions – which Amanda said he found “tough” – and was let go after the tourists lost the series 4-0.

Thorpe was named head coach of Afghanistan in March 2022, then made a first attempt on his life in May of the same year and subsequently spent a prolonged period in intensive care.

“Over the years it worsened, until he couldn’t get out of bed,” Kitty said.

“It was impossible not to notice his spark and whole personality changed over time to almost unrecognisable. It was awful to see. What started as a mental illness turned into a physical illness.

“Over two years he aged about 15 years. He looked really weak. He found the most easy, menial tasks so challenging, like making a meal or walking the dog. He started struggling to even do that. He lost his strength.

“We tried many different treatments, but nothing worked for him.

Thorpe wore a trademark headband while batting, and headbands designed by the family and costing £5 will be sold to raise money for Mind.

Amanda visited a ‘Bat and Chat’ session in Burton-upon-Trent, an initiative from Mind designed to support mental health through cricket.

The sessions are to be renamed ‘Thorpey’s Bat and Chat’ and funds raised from the day at The Oval will be used to roll them out across the country.

Surrey chair Oli Slipper said: “Amanda and the family have spoken very bravely about the difficult times that Graham experienced with his mental health and we hope that the Day for Thorpey will raise awareness and funds to help people who are struggling with their mental wellbeing.”