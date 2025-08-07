Glenn McGrath predicts Australia to win the Ashes 5-0 and names key battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glenn McGrath has made his obligatory prediction ahead of the Ashes, once again forecasting a 5-0 whitewash by Australia.

McGrath’s bold prediction has become part of Ashes tradition, although it is rarely an accurate one – Australia have not won all five Tests since 2013-14. But England have not won any Test match in Australia since 2011, and the bowling great is convinced that trend will continue when the rivals meet over November, December and January.

“It’s very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it?” McGrath joked, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live. “And I can’t make a different one: five-nil.

“I’m very confident with our team. When you’ve got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it’s going to be pretty tough. Plus, that track record England have had, it’d be interesting to see if they can win a Test.”

England have arguably the best middle order in Test cricket, with Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes at No 4, No 5 and No 6 in the batting. And McGrath sees their battle with the experienced Australian bowling attack as key to the outcome.

“This series will be a big one for Root,” said McGrath. “He’s never really done that well in Australia, he’s not even got a 100 over there, so he’ll be keen to get out there. He’s in fine form.

“Brook’s the one that I’ve enjoyed watching. He just goes out there, plays his game, and takes it on. The Australians will need to get on him pretty early. Ben Duckett is such an aggressive opener. Zak Crawley would be keen to score a few more runs than he has previously.

“It’s the top order or top and middle order of England against the Australian fast bowlers and Lyon. That’s going to be a big match-up.”