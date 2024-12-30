Glamorgan sack coach Grant Bradburn after allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Glamorgan have sacked head coach Grant Bradburn after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against the New Zealander.

The Welsh county referred Bradburn to the independent Cricket Regulator following the allegations and the 58-year-old was subsequently charged with misconduct.

“We are confident that a fair and transparent process has been followed in this case,” read a Glamorgan statement.

“Glamorgan Cricket has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour of any kind.

“Having completed our own internal investigation, it became clear that Mr Bradburn’s position was untenable, and the club is now providing the appropriate support to those affected.”

Club chair Mark Rhydderch-Roberts added: “At Glamorgan Cricket we put the well-being of our people first and are providing support for those affected.

“We’re incredibly proud of our track record in terms of making sure that everyone who is involved with the club feel they are respected, belong and are treated fairly.”

Hamilton-born Bradburn was an off-spinner who played seven Test matches and 11 one-day internationals for New Zealand between 1990 and 2001.

Bradburn coached Northern Districts and the New Zealand Under-19s in his homeland before being appointed Scotland head coach in 2014.

He coached Scotland to an historic first victory against England in a 2017 ODI and had a brief spell as Pakistan head coach in 2023 before joining Glamorgan on a three-year deal last January.

Bradburn led Glamorgan to One-Day Cup success in September and a fifth-place finish in the second division of the Vitality County Championship.

PA