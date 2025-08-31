Annabel Sutherland leads Northern Superchargers to Hundred title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Superchargers claimed a maiden Hundred title after Annabel Sutherland’s fine all-round display was backed up by Nicola Carey’s crucial unbeaten 35 in a seven-wicket victory over Southern Brave.

Brave had made history in the 100-ball tournament with eight wins out of eight in the group phase, but they were restricted to 115 for six after being put into bat on a sticky Lord’s surface in front of a record women’s crowd of 22,542 spectators.

Freya Kemp top scored for Brave with 26 but was one of two scalps for Sutherland, who picked up two for 23 and the Australian batter later hit the winning blow with a superb six down the ground with 12 balls to spare.

This was a repeat of the 2023 final and after a circumspect start, Brave opener Maia Bouchier flicked off her pads for the first maximum of the final and it was followed by another six from Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Kate Cross responded with Bouchier’s scalp after she charged down the wicket and Laura Wolvaardt – with 207 runs in the tournament – was then bowled for a golden-duck by the England veteran.

A wide followed on Cross’ hat-trick ball, but Sutherland soon sent Wyatt-Hodge back for 25 to reduce Brave to 43 for three.

New Zealand batter Sophie Devine found a much-needed ally in Kemp but Devine was caught at extra cover by Phoebe Litchfield after a 43-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Kemp, whose last England appearance was back in January, struck three fours down the ground in quick succession in an attempt to up the ante before she was Sutherland’s second scalp and walked off for 26 off 16 balls.

A horror run-out for Brave captain Georgia Adams reduced her side to 94 for six, but Mady Villiers added some much-needed impetus with three late boundaries to set Superchargers 116 for victory.

English teenager Davina Perrin had managed almost that many herself in Saturday’s Eliminator victory over London Spirit and whet the appetite with a paddle sweep for four.

When Perrin then chopped Lauren Bell away before she ramped the next ball over Rhianna Southby, another standout innings appeared on the cards, but Devine accounted for the Superchargers sensation for 17.

It brought Litchfield to the crease and she only needed 22 runs to finish as the leading run scorer of the tournament, which occurred after only 11 balls.

Litchfield took a shine to Villiers, sweeping twice for four before she launched a huge six over mid-off.

The next boundary for the Australian was followed by a brief delay for rain, but the sun quickly emerged and with Superchargers well ahead on Duckworth-Lewis Method on 55 for two off 38 balls, Brave needed inspiration.

Off-spinner Tyron provided it with the crucial wicket of Litchfield, who top-edged to Bell and departed for 26.

With 57 runs required and 56 balls left, Superchargers remained in the ascendancy and Carey wrestled back further momentum with a flurry of boundaries alongside Sutherland.

Brave captain Adams used a strategic timeout after 75 balls and turned to leading wicket-taker Bell, but luck deserted them.

With the final delivery of Bell’s spell, she beat Sutherland and flicked the off-stump enough to make the lights on the stumps flash, but the bails were not dislodged.

Another Carey boundary edged Superchargers closer to a maiden Hundred title before Sutherland clinched the title with a drive for six off off Adams to finish on 28 not out.