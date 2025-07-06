Aneurin Donald equals record for fastest Twenty20 half-century in Derbyshire win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aneurin Donald equalled the Twenty20 record for the fastest half-century as he fired Derbyshire to victory over Yorkshire.

Donald reached 50 off just 13 balls as he equalled Marcus Trescothick’s feat, finishing with 85 as his side clinched a seven-wicket run.

Yorkshire had posted a competitive-looking target of 200 but Donald had different ideas.

He teed off and brought up his 50 in the fourth over. He went on to make 85 off 30 balls, hitting seven sixes and eight fours.

Nottinghamshire secured a nervy one-wicket win off the penultimate ball against Leicestershire.

Rishi Patel (51) and Sol Budinger (56) helped the Foxes to 188 for two in their 20 overs.

Nottinghamshire were steady in their reply with Joe Clarke hitting 50 before a flurry of wickets put them in danger until number 10 Dillon Pennington and number 11 Farham Ahmed saw them over the line with the penultimate delivery.

Ned Leonard and Andy Gorvin did the damage for Glamorgan as they beat Kent by six wickets.

Leonard took four for 26 and Gorvin four for 17 as Kent were restricted to 118 for nine from their 20 overs.

The Welsh county made light work of their chase, knocking it off in the 12th over, with Kiran Carlson top-scoring on 34.

Essex won a rain-affected contest with Surrey in nail-biting fashion.

With the game reduced to 12 overs, the hosts posted 141 for six thanks to Jason Roy’s breezy 30.

Paul Walter’s 55 took Essex close but it was left to Matt Critchley to hit the winning runs off the final ball to secure a four-wicket run.

Somerset claimed a four-wicket victory off the penultimate ball against a Hampshire side who posted 178 for three at Southampton.

Worcestershire easily passed Northamptonshire’s 152 for nine, winning by six wickets with 20 balls to spare.

Gloucestershire defeated visiting Middlesex by nine runs and Durham came through at home to Bears, winning by eight runs.