Rain affects title-chasing Essex with only 34 overs bowled against Hampshire

The rain caused issues for title-chasing Essex on the third day of their Vitality County Championship Division One clash with Hampshire.

Only 34 overs were bowled at Southampton and following a rain-soaked morning, Essex declared on 438 for eight.

Hampshire lost Fletcha Middleton in the 14th over, but Toby Albert dug in with 18 from 69 balls alongside a defensive eight off 58 from Nick Gubbins as they ended the day on 40 for one.

Leaders Surrey were also hampered by the weather as only 10.2 overs were possible at the Oval.

Lancashire opener Luke Wells was the only wicket to fall as the visitors moved from an overnight four without loss in their second innings to 26 for one, meaning they trail by 214 runs.

Daniel Hogg took his maiden wickets in first-class cricket as Durham edged towards victory against Nottinghamshire.

Durham enforced the follow-on after the visitors could only add nine runs to their overnight total, which left them with a first-innings deficit of 302.

Ben Slater made his fourth fifty of the season but after fellow opener Haseeb Hameed was dismissed the floodgates opened, with debutant Hogg helping to reduce Nottinghamshire to 99 for four as the visitors finished 212 for six at stumps, still trailing by 90.

Warwickshire captain Alex Davies scored his 11th first-class century in a rain-affected third day against Somerset.

Davies ended the day unbeaten on 109 and his side are 277 runs ahead overall, 179 for five having held a first-innings lead of 98.

Although Warwickshire are in a strong position, a loss of 51 overs to the weather has impacted the game and reduced the time to force a win.

Kent’s Tawanda Muyeye made a brilliant double-century as his side advanced to 353 for eight, but Worcestershire will still be looking to force victory on day four.

Resuming on 80 in a score of 104 for two, Muyeye hit 23 fours and three sixes and put on 81 with Harry Finch (31) and 84 with Grant Stewart (41).

His eventual dismissal by James Hartshorn ended the day with Kent still only 77 ahead of Worcestershire’s first-innings 447.

In Division Two, Yorkshire boosted their promotion bid as they closed on victory over leaders Sussex.

Ben Coad took five for 69 as Yorkshire bowled their visitors out for 239 at Scarborough, John Simpson and Tom Alsop leading the resistance with 67 and 61 respectively.

Yorkshire were set just 103 to win and though they lost Finlay Bean and Jordan Thompson they will be confident of chasing the 75 still needed, particularly with most of their top-order batters to come after Thompson and Dan Moriarty were used as night watches.

No play was possible for second-placed Middlesex against Northamptonshire while Leicestershire, in fourth, look to be heading for a draw against Gloucestershire in Bristol.

The hosts declared on 544 four four after Ben Charlesworth converted his overnight century into 210 and was matched by James Bracey’s unbeaten 207. Rishi Patel and Ian Holland took Leicestershire to 41 without loss at stumps.

Kiran Carlson and Colin Ingram hit fifties as Glamorgan ended the day 236 for seven against Derbyshire, still 25 runs in arrears after Harry Came (84), Wayne Madsen (70) and Anuj Dal (94) saw Derbyshire to 429.