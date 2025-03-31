Dani Hazell backs next women’s head coach to ‘put their mark on English cricket’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Durham head coach Dani Hazell has declined to rule herself out of the running for the vacant England job, a role she believes will allow someone “to put their mark on English cricket”.

Jon Lewis’ sacking after a miserable Ashes tour has created a high-profile vacancy at the exact moment the domestic women’s game is embarking on its own profound revamp – potentially awkward timing for some of those helping to launch the county structure.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards is widely seen as the favourite to succeed Lewis despite her role in charge of the new Hampshire side, while Hazell has also been tipped as a possible candidate.

The 2017 World Cup winner has spent the winter preparing her hometown club for duty but, while she relishes that role, Hazell stopped short of taking her name out of England contention.

“Obviously there’s these things on the horizon that could happen in the future but I’m really happy to be home and really want to put Durham in a really good position in the next few years,” she told the PA news agency.

“I’m very, very happy at Durham at the moment. (England’s recruitment) is nothing to do with me. It’s well above my pay grade, all that.

“But it’s an opportunity for somebody to put their mark on on English cricket, especially now with the changing domestic game. You might see a slight change in how things are going about. The Ashes were very challenging for England, but sometimes… have you got a clean slate? You can really put your mark on it.”

Hazell played their majority of her international career under Edwards’ captaincy and had no qualms about adding an endorsement of her suitability for the role.

Edwards has yet to show her hand but has previously indicated she would do her best to help England bounce back from their recent struggles.

“I played under Lottie for many, many years and she was a brilliant leader when when I played with her,” said Hazell.

“She’s obviously now got a very good coaching CV and if that’s the direction that England go in, then I think she’ll only bring positives to it. I don’t have crystal balls and I can’t say what’s going to happen, but if that was the case, then I’m sure she’d do a really good job.”