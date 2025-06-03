Start of England vs West Indies third ODI delayed after visitors stuck in traffic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The start of the third one-day international between England and the West Indies was delayed after the tourists hit traffic on their way to the Oval.

England enter the final match of the 50-over series looking to secure a clean sweep after a comfortable win at Edgbaston was followed by a fine chase led by Joe Root at Cardiff.

The toss in south London, however, did not take place as scheduled at 12.30pm BST ahead of a 1pm start with the West Indies yet to arrive at the ground having encountered heavy traffic, seemingly due to a road closure, north of the River Thames.

A statement from the ECB confirmed: “Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed.

“Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play.

“We will update spectators with the schedule of play as soon as we are able to.”

Some of England’s squad were forced to temporarily rent Lime bikes to make their way to the venue.

A toss time was eventually set for 1.10pm, allowing play to commence at 1.30pm - though spectators could be in for a frustrating day with rain showers forecast.

The two teams will contest a three-match Twenty20 series after the conclusion of the 50-over leg of the tour, with the short-format clashes beginning on Friday.