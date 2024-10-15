Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England crash out of T20 World Cup after dismal defeat to West Indies

An error-prone England were blasted out of the tournament to leave serious questions

Sports Staff
Tuesday 15 October 2024 13:52 EDT
Comments
West Indies’ Qiana Joseph put England to the sword in their T20 World Cup match in Dubai
West Indies’ Qiana Joseph put England to the sword in their T20 World Cup match in Dubai (AP)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

England crashed out of the Women’s T20 World Cup on net run-rate after slumping to a six-wicket defeat to West Indies in their final group game.

Victory for England at the Dubai International Stadium would have seen them progress to the semi-finals after they had comfortably won all three of their Group B fixtures in Sharjah.

But after Jon Lewis’ side were restricted to 141 for seven, they were blown away by West Indies’ openers Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph, who both blitzed quickfire fifties to set their side up for their first win against England in 14 matches.

West Indies finished top of the group, with South Africa second – both above England on net run-rate – after all three sides ended level on six points.

New Zealand are next up for West Indies in the last four, while South Africa will play Australia.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in