England crash out of T20 World Cup after dismal defeat to West Indies

England crashed out of the Women’s T20 World Cup on net run-rate after slumping to a six-wicket defeat to West Indies in their final group game.

Victory for England at the Dubai International Stadium would have seen them progress to the semi-finals after they had comfortably won all three of their Group B fixtures in Sharjah.

But after Jon Lewis’ side were restricted to 141 for seven, they were blown away by West Indies’ openers Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph, who both blitzed quickfire fifties to set their side up for their first win against England in 14 matches.

West Indies finished top of the group, with South Africa second – both above England on net run-rate – after all three sides ended level on six points.

New Zealand are next up for West Indies in the last four, while South Africa will play Australia.

