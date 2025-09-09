England vs South Africa T20 Betting Tips

England’s attentions turn to the T20 format on Wednesday evening when they play their first match against South Africa in Cardiff (6:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The clash at Sophia Gardens is the first of three T20s, and the home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 ODI series defeat to the Proteas.

Betting sites show England as the favourites for the match, no doubt helped largely by their performance last time out.

After losing their opening two matches by seven wickets and five runs respectively, they bounced back to secure their biggest-ever victory in ODI cricket.

Jacob Bethell scored his first England century as the hosts racked up 414-5 from their 50 overs, before Jofra Archer showed that he is back to his best.

He took four wickets for just 18 runs as England secured a 342-run victory in the final one-day international in Southampton.

Both of those who starred on Sunday are in the T20 squad, and the South African batters will not relish facing Archer, who topped 93mph.

England vs South Africa Betting Preview: Buttler to star for England

After losing their opening T20 series of the year 4-1 to India, England bounced back with a 3-0 series whitewash of the West Indies in June.

South Africa will provide a far tougher challenge, although Aiden Markram’s side have lost their last two T20 series.

They were beaten 2-1 by Australia in August and three times by New Zealand in the tri-series in July, along with Zimbabwe.

It’s been three years since the pair met in this format of the game and it was the tourists who won the series 2-1.

England won the opening match by 41 runs when Jonny Bairstow hit a career-best 90 and Moeen Ali scored England's fastest T20I fifty as England racked up 234.

But they were beaten in the following two matches by 58 runs and 90 runs respectively to wrap up the series.

Cricket betting sites are strong on England’s chances of victory in Cardiff at a best-price of 4/6, while it’s 11/8 for South Africa to win the series opener.

A lot may rest on England’s destructive batters, and if they can find their form, we expect Harry Brook’s side to secure the win.

Jos Buttler hit 62 not out from 32 balls last time out and 61 from 51 in the match before as he joint top scored for England with Joe Root.

In his last three T20 matches, against the West Indies, he scored 165 runs, including 96 runs from 59 balls, which is his second-highest score in this format of the game.

England vs South Africa T20 prediction: Buttler to be England’s top batter - 13/4 Unibet

