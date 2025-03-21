Dan Worrall would accept England call-up but says current focus is on Surrey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Worrall has not been contacted by England about a potential Test debut this summer but would accept a call-up even though his current focus is on Surrey.

Melbourne-born Worrall represented Australia in three ODIs in 2016, but next month will become eligible for his adopted nation owing to a British passport via his father.

Worrall has been prolific since he signed for Surrey as a local player in 2022 and last year claimed 52 County Championship wickets at an average of 16.15, which saw him name checked by England men’s managing director of cricket Rob Key in September.

Asked if Key had been in touch, Worrall said: “No. Nothing’s progressed as far as I’m concerned. If anything is happening in the background, it is but as far as I’m concerned that’s for everyone else to deal with and speculate about.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t thought about it. Everyone else keeps talking about it. I’m just going to go out and do my best for Surrey and hopefully enjoy another successful season at The Oval.”

Worrall’s former Australia team-mate David Warner this week backed the seamer to play for England, but the 33-year-old will keep his focus on more pressing matters.

“The way I go about it is I’m just not interested about what anybody else is saying. I’m just trying to do my best for the team I’m representing, fully invested to my team-mates and just trying to get the best out of myself,” Worrall said.

“With two kids under three, that keeps me busy most of the time anyway. The other stuff doesn’t matter.”

When pressed if he would accept an England call-up, Worrall said: “Yeah, of course. I’ve said it before.”

Across 10 seasons for South Australia, the 6ft 2in bowler was a regular wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield and has drawn comparisons with Australia paceman Scott Boland.

Described as a “champion fella” by Surrey coach Gareth Batty and a “fantastic bowler” by England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, Worrall reflected on whether his medium-fast pace and action could work with the Ashes on the horizon at the end of 2025.

“Probably not, that’s why I retired from Australia,” Worrall joked.

“I might just announce my international retirement and you can all go home!

“There is a role. We saw Jimmy (Anderson) for 20 years go to numerous Ashes series and naturally as a swing-bowler you are not going to perform that role in every Test because conditions change with Kookaburra ball, but there are opportunities.

“Maybe there is a job to do as a sweatband-swinger, but we’ll wait and see.

“I think the way that English cricket is setting up their fast-bowling cartel is the way forward to win in Australia.

“We’ve seen success from Gus (Atkinson), Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, I think they are trying to get Jofra (Archer) up and about for that Ashes series. There is the necessity for pace and bounce in Australia. I don’t think that’s a secret.

“I think the way the guys are setting up now, it gives themselves the best chance to perform well.”