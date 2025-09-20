Sonny Baker gives a candid assessment of his chastening debut for England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sonny Baker is a studious note-taker when it comes to the art of bowling but managed just two words when it came to summing up his chastening England debut.

Baker conceded 76 runs in seven wicketless overs against South Africa at the start of the month, the most expensive one-day international figures by an England player on their first appearance, with Aiden Markram handing out a harsh welcome to international cricket.

The 22-year-old has filled several books with analysis, advice and tips in his short professional career – a habit formed while studying biology, maths and economics at A-Level – but the entry from his biggest day yet is surely the shortest.

“I try to be objective in my reviews and I don’t mind being detail-orientated. But Harry Brook was chatting to me afterwards and said, ‘what did you write down in your notebook after that game?’. I just said, ‘s*** happens’,” he said.

“It’s one of those games. All the lads were like, ‘tough debut, unlucky bud’. From a figures point of view, it was obviously not exactly how I’d planned my debut going, but not all good experiences are enjoyable experiences.

“At the time, I was thinking, ‘15 an over for my first three or four overs is not what I had in mind!’ But in the long run, it’ll be a good thing for me.

“Markram obviously fancied a piece and got a few away, but he’s a very, very good player. It’s not the best I’ve ever bowled but looking back at my areas, there was a ball at 89mph, a little bit above top of leg stump, and he hit me over square leg for six. I was like, ‘OK, fair enough’. Batters are allowed to play good shots.

“So it’s onwards and upwards, really. The next one will definitely be better than that…or hopefully it will!”

Baker would have got his second chance against Ireland on Friday had rain not washed out the second T20 in Malahide without a ball being bowled. He did not make the XI for the series opener but had been given the nod that he was back in before the weather intervened.

Now he is crossing his fingers that the skies and the selection goes his way in Sunday’s final match.

“I’m desperate to get out there again. That’s not how you want your first game to go but I’ve had a bit of time to reflect and bounced back fairly quick,” he said.

“I’m just hoping Sunday is dry.”

Baker is sure to be in England’s plans over the coming months, be it a spot on the white-ball tour of New Zealand in October or a place with Andrew Flintoff’s Lions in Australia.

A spot in the full Ashes squad seems a long shot at this point but he could well find himself bowling at the Test squad in the all-English warm-up game that precedes the series.

From there, opportunity could knock for anyone who impresses against Joe Root, Ben Stokes and company.

Baker added: “That could be great fun. There’s only one way to find out, right?

“That’s one of the exciting things about being young. People get excited about your potential. I’ve played less than 10 games for the first-class cricket. So who knows?”