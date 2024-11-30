England seal 3-0 T20 series win over South Africa with nine-wicket rout
Charlie Dean and Danni Wyatt-Hodge starred for England at Centurion.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
England wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash with an emphatic nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the third women’s T20 international at Centurion.
Danni Wyatt-Hodge hit an unbeaten 53 as England raced to victory with 51 balls to spare after spinner Charlie Dean’s three for 26 had helped bowl out the hosts for 124.
South Africa, who were without captain Laura Wolvaardt due to illness, slipped to 45 for five inside the opening eight overs as Lauren Bell and Dean both struck twice.
Nondumiso Shangase (31) and Nadine de Klerk (19) put on 52 for the sixth wicket to give the hosts hope of posting a competitive total but the last five wickets fell in quick succession.
Dean’s good day continued when she ran out Sinalo Jafta.
Maia Bouchier, who hit five fours and a six in a 21-ball 35, was the only wicket to fall as England raced to their target.
Wyatt-Hodge cracked 10 fours and six in her 31-ball knock while Sophia Dunkley finished 24 not out.