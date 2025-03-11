Who is in the running to be England’s new white-ball captain?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are on the hunt for a new white-ball captain following Jos Buttler’s resignation a fortnight ago and director of men’s cricket Rob Key is considering all options.

Here, the PA news agency looks at who is in the frame.

Harry Brook

The most likely candidate given his age, profile and recent withdrawal from the Indian Premier League, allowing him a bit of down time ahead of a mammoth few months. An all-format regular who has a lot on his plate, Brook struggled in India and at the Champions Trophy. But his pedigree is unquestionable, he has served as Buttler’s deputy and impressed as stand-in skipper against Australia last September.

Ben Stokes

Stokes excelled beyond all expectations leading the Test side and could have a similarly transformative impact if he takes the ODI reins, leaving Brook free for the T20 mantle. But with England’s crucial Test engagements coming up, can they afford to roll the dice with his fitness following serious knee and hamstring injuries in the last couple of years? Key believes it would be “stupid” not to consider the all-rounder, whose last outing for England in coloured clothing was at the 2023 World Cup.

Phil Salt

A dashing opener who seems tailor-made for the ‘Bazball’ ethos, he could gel well with head coach Brendon McCullum and would be available for every assignment because he is not in the Test set-up. But, after making just one fifty in his last 11 outings, his spot in the side is up for debate, especially in ODIs. Might be a better fit to oversee the T20 side only, as he did against Australia last year.

Liam Livingstone

As with Salt, Livingstone could find his place in the ODI side threatened following a modest start to 2025, with his shot selection in the difficult role of finishing the innings heavily criticised. But a brief captaincy spell in the Caribbean before Christmas brought the best out of him as a sparkling 124 not out in Antigua helped England claim what would prove to be their only ODI victory over the winter.

Ben Duckett

One of the few batters to emerge from England’s dismal run since the turn of the year in credit, cementing himself as their opener across all three formats. More of an unknown quantity as captain and, as with Brook, England should be cautious about adding to the left-hander’s responsibilities in a busy year.

Sam Curran

England have not ruled out looking outside the current set-up and Curran’s stock has risen being out of the team. Player of the tournament in England’s 2022 T20 World Cup triumph, Curran’s lack of pace has seemingly left him out in the cold in this era. But the wily left-armer can be a point of difference to the 90mph quicks and he has captaincy experience in the Indian Premier League and at Surrey.