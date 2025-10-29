Harry Brook bemoans England’s lack of runs as they lose series to New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Brook is scratching his head as to why England keep floundering with the bat after another paltry total led to them sliding to an ODI series defeat in New Zealand.

After being skittled for 223 in the first ODI at Mount Maunganui, where they were spared embarrassment by Brook’s brilliant 135, England capitulated to 175 all out in 36 overs at Hamilton on Wednesday.

Fast bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton top-scored with a counter-attacking 42 from number eight, but Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler are yet to get going in the series.

New Zealand then overhauled their target with five wickets and 16.5 overs to spare to go 2-0 ahead with one to play at Wellington on Saturday as England crashed to a ninth successive ODI loss overseas.

With the Ashes looming and key players struggling for form ahead of the first Test in Perth, Brook was at a loss to explain why a batting line-up crammed with talent have under-delivered in New Zealand.

“It’s a tough question to answer because we’ve got some of the best players in the world and we just haven’t performed as well as we could have done,” Brook said. “New Zealand have just outplayed us.”

“It’s pretty obvious we didn’t get enough runs. (To get) 175 against the second best (ranked) team in the world on their own patch is never going to be enough.

“It’s disappointing to say the least. We want to get out there and entertain but it has just not come off in the last couple of games. We have to dig deep again.”

England stumbled to five for three and 10 for four at the Bay Oval on Sunday in favourable fast bowling conditions but seam and swing were not as lavish on the Seddon Park pitch in the second ODI.

But England’s highest partnership was 38 between Overton and Sam Curran as they lost wickets at regular intervals and, for the second time in a row, failed to bat out their overs by some margin.

One glimmer of light was how England rallied when it was their turn to bowl, and Jofra Archer in particular was a leading light after being unleashed for the first time this winter.

Tipped to star in the Ashes, which starts on November 21, Archer struck in his first over and could have had several more in a fiery opening five-burst with the new ball which yielded one for eight.

With England desperate for wickets, Archer was brought back for another five overs and he dismissed Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell to finish with figures of 10-4-23-3, where he averaged 87.4mph.

“He’s awesome to watch,” Brook said. “Bowling 10 overs and getting three for 23 is just mega. It’s always good to welcome him back into the squad and the XI. He’s an x-factor player.

“The way we bowled there, we gave it a red-hot crack. There’s plenty of things we can take away from that bowling innings but like I said, just not enough runs.”

Ravindra made 54 and Daryl Mitchell 56 not out, while Mitchell Santner lamped three of his 17 deliveries for six in an unbeaten 34 to hurry New Zealand home for their first ODI series win over England since 2013.

On Archer, Ravindra said: “It’s a hell of a challenge (facing him) with the amount of bounce and swing and nip he was getting. Part of me as a cricket fan, I’m excited to see how he goes in Australia.”