Phil Salt urges England to strut their stuff against Scotland in Kolkata

Phil Salt has urged England to stick out their chests and fully express themselves at the T20 World Cup as they ready themselves for a clash with Scotland on Saturday.

England find themselves backed into a corner after Wednesday’s 30-run defeat to the West Indies in Mumbai, where Harry Brook lamented his side being too cautious in their approach to a 197 chase.

Salt was an exception with a whirlwind 30 off 14 deliveries to get England off to a flyer before they collapsed, while they were bailed out against Nepal by Sam Curran’s brilliant death bowling in a last-ball thriller.

And Salt wants his team-mates to back themselves ahead of a must-win fixture against Scotland at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, coincidentally on the same day as the two nations contest rugby’s Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield.

“The differences between playing in bilateral series and tournament play, they are two different things, but the main takeaways from that game were we did bat a bit too tentatively,” the opener said.

“The opportunities are in front of us and the opportunities are there to go out and play with some personality, express yourself, because when we do that, sides can’t live with us. We know that much.

“It’s about bringing it to that night and in that moment when you’ve got a decision to make, taking the positive option with your chest out and put a stamp on the game.

“If we can be that authentic side of ourselves, chest out, taking the game on and being smart, there’s nothing to stop us. If we want to go deep into this World Cup, we’re going have to do exactly that.”

Both Scotland and Italy are on two points in Group C and net run-rate puts them above England, who must beat both Associate sides and hope the Windies do not slip up to reach the Super Eights stage.

The defeat at the Wankhede Stadium ended an eight-match winning streak in T20s, with England still in bullish mood after winning both white-ball series in Sri Lanka recently.

“We’re quietly confident we can bring the best versions of ourselves into both games,” Salt said. “It’s just two games where I think it’s fair to say we haven’t been at our best – not 10 or 12 games.

“(Standing up when it counts) is the mark of all good teams and good athletes in professional sport. When your back is against the wall, come out and bring that best version of yourself.”

England announced they will be unchanged in West Bengal, where Salt has played nine times in T20s, with five fifties, having played a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders winning the 2024 Indian Premier League title.

Born in north Wales before spending much of his childhood in Barbados, Salt admitted the England-Scotland sporting rivalry does not mean much to him but he is expecting a closely-fought contest.

“I’ve watched a lot of their cricket and played against them a few times, not necessarily just when it’s been England against Scotland but in different franchise leagues,” Salt added.

“They’re a good side, they’ve got a good attack, I think they’ve got quite a lot of games under their belts as a collective as well. They have been in this position before and I think they will put up a good fight.”