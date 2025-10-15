England saved by the rain after Pakistan expose familiar flaws at Women’s World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England were saved by the rain having seemingly been heading for defeat against Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup.

At 34 without loss, Pakistan appeared to be cruising towards an adjusted target of 113 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo when bad weather struck for a second time to force an abandonment.

The no result meant England's unbeaten record in the competition was preserved and they returned to top spot in the table while bottom side Pakistan were denied their first win.

The outcome was especially tough on Pakistan, who had never beaten England in 15 previous one-day international meetings.

England slumped to 79 for seven before a first rain interruption of almost four hours.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana did most of the damage, exploiting plenty of movement off the pitch on her way to figures of four for 27, the best for her country at a World Cup.

Diana Baig made the early breakthrough, clean bowling Tammy Beaumont as she shouldered arms, before Fatima accounted for Amy Jones, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight in quick succession.

open image in gallery Pakistan’s seamers tore through England’s top order with inward movement ( Getty Images )

Spinner Sadia Iqbal removed Emma Lamb and Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey fell to Rameen Shamim before the long break.

England rallied after the restart as Em Arlott and Charlie Dean took their partnership to 47 but, with the game reduced to 31 overs per side, the total looked likely to be inadequate.

Arlott was run out after Dean reverse-swept straight to substitute fielder Syeda Aroob Shah for 18.

Dean top-scored after hitting 33 from 51 balls but she became Fatima's fourth victim when she flicked to Omaima Sohail at fine leg.

open image in gallery The rain denied Pakistan a victory that would have kept their semi-final hopes alive ( REUTERS )

England's final score of 133 for nine was revised downwards and Pakistan, with Omaima leading the way on 19 not out, looked to be well on course against an attack missing Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone due to illness.

But rain returned after 6.4 overs and play did not resume.

PA