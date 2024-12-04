England well beaten by South Africa in first ODI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England suffered a six-wicket defeat in the first ODI against South Africa as Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt made an unbeaten 59 for the hosts.

Having won the T20 series 3-0, England did not enjoy the switch of format on Wednesday as they ran into trouble almost straight away after winning the toss and electing to bat in Kimberley.

Sophia Dunkley went for four with the last ball of the first over, nudging a Marizanne Kapp delivery behind, and Kapp claimed two more wickets in the seventh over as Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt went in quick succession to leave England on 29 for three.

Heather Knight battled her way to 40 off 63 balls but the wickets continued to fall regularly, with Danny Wyatt-Hodge out lbw for 11, Amy Jones caught on 21 and Alice Capsey lbw for eight before Knight’s dismissal left her side on 106 for seven.

Charlie Dean kept England ticking along with an unbeaten 47 off 57 deliveries, hitting six boundaries, but the innings came to a disappointing end when Lauren Bell was run out when Dean called for a quick single, with England all out for 186 in 38.4 overs.

Wolvaardt then spearheaded the South African innings, surviving a couple of chances to carry her bat.

England had some early joy when Tazmin Brits was out for 13 and Sune Luus for seven to put South Africa on 46 for two, but Annerie Dercksen (27) and Kapp (22) made decent contributions before Nadine de Klerk joined Wolvaardt to finish the job, finishing on an unbeaten 48.

The series now moves on to Durban for the second of three ODIs on Sunday.