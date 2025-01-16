Nat Sciver-Brunt urges England to ‘shift momentum’ in next crucial Ashes clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nat Sciver-Brunt says England will aim to “shift the momentum” when they face a crucial Women’s Ashes clash with Australia that starts on Thursday night.

The third and final ODI in Hobart sees England seeking a first win of the series and to start reducing a 4-0 deficit in terms of match points.

England and Australia then meet in three T20s, followed by one Test match, with the hosts having got off to a flying start.

England lost the opening ODI by four wickets in Sydney, then suffered a 21-run defeat in Melbourne.

Another setback would leave England requiring a clean sweep in the T20 series and Test victory, or their Ashes dream will be over.

“It’s trying to shift the momentum in our way, and look forward, really,” vice-captain Sciver-Brunt said, during a pre-match press conference.

“We can’t dwell too much on what’s already happened, we can’t really change that. The only thing we can change is what is in front of us, really.

It is important for us to get on the board, but I think it is important for us more so to play the play the way that we want to play Nat Sciver-Brunt

“Ashes cricket is like nothing else. It’s a mental game as much as it is a skillful game. We are ready for the challenge.

“It is important for us to get on the board, but I think it is important for us more so to play the way that we want to play.

“That is something that we’ve spoken about in the last couple days, to put those things right, and just be happy with our performances a little bit more.”

Australia assistant coach Dan Marsh, meanwhile, expects another fierce contest as England look to claw their way back into the series.

“You have got to treat every game as a new game,” March told www.cricket.com.au.

“We are 4-0-up, but we are heading to the next fixture with the bat to put a decent score on the board if we bat first, or with the ball, just put pressure on from the get-go.

“Over the first two games the competition has been very close, and we have come out on top of both of those games.

“We are certainly expecting England to bring their best, and for us, we’ve got to do the same.”

England all-rounder Charlie Dean has yet to capture her fine 2024 form so far but has earned her first Women’s Premier League contract after being drafted as a replacement by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dean will stand in for the injured Sophie Molineux and take part in the high-profile franchise competition for the first time.

She joins team-mates Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Kate Cross at RCB, while Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey will also appear.