Nat Sciver-Brunt finds home comforts in India as England prepare for World Cup

England’s cricketers enjoyed an unexpected visit to Marks and Spencer on the eve of their Women’s World Cup opener in Guwahati but this is no ordinary game for a team with plenty to prove.

Charlotte Edwards’ squad kick off their campaign on Friday against a dangerous but inconsistent South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium, deep in northeast India’s Assam region.

It is a first overseas assignment for the head coach and her captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who came together in April charged with setting a struggling team back one course, but one that began with a reassuringly familiar outing.

“The girls have found a mall that has an M&S in, so there’s a few home comforts out here,” Sciver-Brunt said with a smile on the eve of her biggest test yet as skipper.

England have seen their status as serious tournament contenders steadily diminish since they won this trophy on home soil in 2017, leading to a leadership overhaul and the chance to turn a fresh page this month.

But there are numerous challenges if that is to be a success. Team selection, batting tempo and bowling strategy must all be right if England are to be a success on sub-continental pitches, while the tail end of the monsoon season has also brought heavy showers and an element of uncertainty.

“The odd training session (being affected) won’t set us off kilter but we’ll have to keep an eye on the weather in this competition. It’s something to be mindful of,” said Sciver-Brunt.

“Sticking together is a very important thing out here. We know it’s going to be really tough, the conditions we face are going to be tough at times, and it’s important that our team is ready to adapt because we’ve got the skills and ability for any conditions. Ultimately we just have to adapt to what’s out there and the wickets we turn up to at the ground.

“Arriving here in India I wasn’t clear (on the first XI) but that was the point of getting over early to Abu Dhabi, to look at a few different combinations. There’s been some great competition in terms of performance and that’s all you can ask for, making it difficult to make decisions.

“So it’s become a bit clearer in the last few days and I’m really excited.”

One piece of the puzzle that has fallen into place is Sciver-Brunt’s return to bowling fitness after she played as a specialist batter through the English summer.

That allows room for an extra option in the middle order rather than a third frontline seamer, even if she plans on easing herself back in with the ball.

“At the moment it’s probably not the full 10 overs,” she said.

“Further down the competition that could be an option, but probably not right now.”

The South African threat comes in large part from their big-hitting openers Laura Wolvhardt and Tamzin Brits, who have the potential to do serious damage. That means a big job for Lauren Bell as leader of the English attack and most likely exponent of any early movement.

“They’ve had some huge opening partnerships. We know we’ll be in a fight on that pitch,” Sciver-Brunt added.

“But we’ve got a very talented opening bowler who hopefully be able to rip through that top order.”