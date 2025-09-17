Jacob Bethell’s England captaincy off to rocky start as Ireland impress with bat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Bethell’s record-breaking outing as England’s youngest men’s captain got off to a rocky start in Malahide, as Ireland ran up 196 for three in the first T20.

Bethell, leading in Harry Brook’s absence at the age of 21, led out a side with eight bowling options but saw a confident Irish outfit take the game on with gusto.

Having won the toss and sent the hosts in, Bethell saw opposite number Paul Stirling and Ross Adair set the tone with an attacking opening stand worth 57.

Both men holed out to spin, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid the beneficiaries, but Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector picked up seamlessly with a 123-run partnership off just 68 balls.

Tector finished 61 not out, with Tucker nicking Jamie Overton’s penultimate delivery of the innings behind for 55.

That brought George Dockrell to the crease for exactly one ball, a full toss which he promptly hammered all the way over the mid-wicket boundary. That was Ireland’s 12th six of the day, with the big-hitting Stirling and Tucker helping themselves to four each.

England’s attack, without the rested Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, looked short of menace on a true pitch. Sam Curran was taken for 43 in four overs, routinely hit off a length and failing to strike with his trademark slower balls, and Overton’s allocation went for 40.

Rashid was a little short of his best, seeing a pair of loopy full tosses smashed into the stands, but out-bowled left-armer Liam Dawson.

Rehan Ahmed, carded to bat at four on his first England appearance of the year, was handed just one over by Bethell, conceding nine.