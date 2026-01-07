England’s Ashes centurion Jacob Bethell: I knew Test ton was coming

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Bethell sealed his status as England’s next big thing with a name-making Ashes century then claimed: “It was always coming”.

The 22-year-old has long been touted as a prodigious talent but was still awaiting his maiden first-class hundred when he came to the crease on day four of the final Test at the SCG.

With a top score of 93 in county cricket, and 96 in a brief Test career only just into its sixth game, he finally went all the way with a majestic 142 not out to strike back at an Australian attack circling in on victory.

In more than five-and-a-half hours at the crease he transformed a 183-run deficit into a lead of 119, dragging the match single-handedly into a fifth day from number three. With only Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue left for support at 302 for eight, England may still lose the series 4-1 but they have gained a captivating glimpse into their future.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes both hit their first Test tons at the same age before going on to become England greats and plenty of top judges are tipping Bethell to follow that trajectory, with TNT Sports pundit Sir Alastair Cook calling him “the future of England cricket”.

Asked if his wait to tick off a three-figure score had weighed on his shoulders, Bethell said: “Not really…I knew it was coming!

“It’s just nice to get over that milestone, it still hasn’t sunk in. It gives me a lot of confidence to keep doing it, especially as people will stop talking about it.

“I got a (one-day international) hundred in the summer and I’ve had to wait a while to raise the bat again but it’s an addictive feeling. It’s pretty special.”

Bethell’s reaction was admirably understated but there was a larger outlet of emotion in the stands, where parents Graham and Giselle and sister Laura embraced as they took in the moment.

“To get over the line and see their reaction was pretty cool,” he said.

“I try to reassure them I’ll be OK if I get out first ball or if I get a hundred but they want me to do well. My dad was a cricketer so he knows how it feels to be out there batting but I don’t think that stops him being any less nervous.

“I think my old man would have held off the beers for a few hours, but hopefully he’ll have a couple tonight.”

Questions will now be asked of England’s selectors, who were brave to fast-track Bethell in New Zealand a year ago but then took the cautious approach by reinstating Ollie Pope, who held his place throughout the summer and until the Ashes were gone at 3-0 down.

Pope managed 125 runs in six innings before giving way to the rising star, who has breathed fresh life into the top order in Melbourne and Sydney.

He has no complaints, though, adding: “I was pretty happy with how I went in New Zealand but I kind of knew it would be a tough decision to bring me back in in place of someone else.

“I had that on my radar. I was just waiting for the opportunity and making sure I was ready. No-one likes to sit on the sidelines, I was chomping at the bit to get going, but the timing was pretty good.”

England captain Stokes is set for a painful end to a damaging tour. He picked up a groin injury while bowling in the morning session, dropped down to number eight as a result and hobbled through a short five-ball stay at the crease.

Whether he is able to take the field on day five remains to be seen but Bethell noted: “He’s moving pretty gingerly. I don’t think that bodes too well for him bowling.”