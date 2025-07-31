Full weather forecast as England and India clash in rain-disrupted final Test match at The Oval
Rain is on the menu as England and India finish their absorbing series at The Oval
The first day of the fifth Test match between England and India at The Oval was badly disrupted by heavy rain and thunderstorms.
England led 2-1 coming into the final game, with India needing victory to draw the series.
The tourists reached 72-2 from the opening 23 overs, played out under floodlights and gloomy skies, before the heavens opened to force an early lunch. And although play resumed at 3pm – with India captain Shubman Gill throwing away his wicket to a run-out 20 minutes later – rain again stopped play after half an hour.
A blistering hot June and July is giving way to a wet start to August. Here is how the forecast looks over the coming days.
Thursday 31 July
22C, heavy rain
Thursday’s rain did indeed fall as forecast, but clear skies are expected in the late afternoon and evening, raising the possibility of more play.
Friday 1 August
21C, cloudy
There is the possibility of showers, particularly around late morning and lunchtime, but the late afternoon is expected to be clearer with sunshine breaking through.
Saturday 2 August
23C, sunny intervals
Saturday is currently forecast to be the best weather of the Test match, with sunny spells throughout the day and little chance of rain, as it stands.
Sunday 3 August
23C, thundery showers
The forecast is not looking great on Sunday, however, with heavy rain and even thunderstorms expected through the morning and early afternoon.
Monday 4 August
22C, light rain
This match has every chance of going the distance, given the weather, but Monday’s play could be curtailed with more rain forecast in the late afternoon, so organisers will need to take advantage of early sunny spells if this Test match is to produce a result.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments