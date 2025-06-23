England struggle to take wickets as India stretch lead at Headingley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brydon Carse struck early but England otherwise endured a frustrating bid to make inroads into India’s batting in the first Test at Headingley.

Carse persuaded India captain Shubman Gill to drag on from the seventh ball of the fourth day but KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant put on an unbroken 61 to carry India to 153 for three at lunch, a lead of 159.

Rahul, who ended the session on 72 not out, offered a chance on 58 but Harry Brook could not cling on while Pant (31no) provided some drama before coming down the gears to support his senior partner.

They came together after Carse made the breakthrough in the first full over of the morning, tailing the ball in and cramping first-innings centurion Gill for room, with his attempt to cut taking the inside edge on to his stumps.

Gill’s departure for eight opened the door for England and in overcast, blustery conditions, there was an opportunity for Carse and Chris Woakes to bang it down.

Pant almost handed it to them on a plate when he charged his second delivery and slashed over the slips off Woakes before India’s wicketkeeper survived an lbw review after missing a whip and falling over and then slog-sweeping Carse on one knee, with the ball landing safely at a vacant fine-leg.

Rahul, by contrast, was a lot more measured in the face of some probing bowling from Carse and Woakes, both of whom repeatedly beat the opener’s outside edge.

Josh Tongue persuaded Rahul to fence at a delivery outside off as an attempt to dab down to third caught the edge but a crouching Brook, perhaps closer than usual at gully, saw an overhead chance spill through his fingers.

Ben Stokes found a hint of extra lift off the pitch but Rahul and Pant were unruffled for the remainder of a sleepy session, with India adding just 63 to their total after some watchful batting.