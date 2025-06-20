Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The scene was set at Headingley, as, for the first time since 2016, England began a Test series at the famous Leeds ground.

There was a quick outfield, a green pitch, and clear blue skies, as the atmosphere ramped up to 11am.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri delivered a boisterous introduction as Shubman Gill flicked the coin in his first Test as skipper, and Ben Stokes opted to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Yet there appeared to be runs to be had on a scorching opening day and, ultimately, that is how the opening session transpired.

With new ball in hand there was early movement from Chris Woakes and hints of swing from Brydon Carse. India clipped a couple of boundaries between gully and point, but no true chances of a wicket were created.

It was a flash of movement, with England opting for the much-lauded fuller length at Headingley, that saw KL Rahul and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal take the bait but avoid any danger.

Carse was moving the ball well after Stokes gave him the new ball ahead of Josh Tongue, while Woakes built into his initial five-over spell before a switch of ends.

open image in gallery KL Rahul made a classy 42 but edged to slip just before lunch ( Getty Images )

India on top in early going

As Nasser Hussain declared on Sky Sports commentary, the visitors were on top by the end of the first hour. Wickets were needed for England.

Stokes, starting only his second game of cricket since December, entered the scene as India passed 50-0 and immediately found swing. Though, no wickets followed.

It was a big moment for England and their ‘Bazball’ experiment – a defining ten-Tests with an away Ashes to follow the visit of a new-look India side.

The England captain had opted to be guided by the influence of historical data and his team’s success batting second (and fourth) when choosing to bowl first, rather than glancing to the skies to see perfect batting conditions.

As always, the outcome determines the perception of the decision – had the hosts taking early wickets it would have been deemed smart but instead India batted well and for the most part without danger.

Jaiswal and the more experienced Rahul were excellent, composed, and going after the correct deliveries with a clear intent. That was until Joe Root grabbed onto a loose drive from Rahul.

The past six Tests at Headingley had been won by the team that bowled first. Surely that was the reason why Stokes opted to go that same way on a grassy wicket, even if the gorgeous blue skies told a different story.

With a heatwave passing through England, temperatures were not what you were expect from Leeds in June. There was not a cloud to be seen – indicating that batting first was perhaps the more conventional option.

open image in gallery Brydon Carse took his first home Test wicket by removing Rahul at a crucial juncture on the opening day ( Getty Images )

Important passage of play before lunch

It was a toss that you would not mind losing, as many an expert said on the broadcast. A batting day in the traditional sense but bowling being the best bet according to the data. It was quite the conundrum: six of one, half a dozen of the other.

India accumulated early runs, but Carse eventually claimed his first England Test wicket on home soil at an important juncture in the game. Only minutes before lunch, with the score at 91-0, Rahul edged the ball to Root at first slip to end a well-made knock of 42.

Only time will tell if the decision at the toss was the right one, as the Test goes on and the pitch presumably begins the crack in the latter stages with the heat showing no signs of disappearing over the weekend.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes took England’s second scalp ( PA Wire )

Carse’s wicket was a crucial one. Important to break the opening partnership and lay the foundations before the lunch break on day one. And, it was quickly followed by another. A buoyant Stokes had debutant Sai Sudharsan out for a duck, as he dangled his bat down the leg side aimlessly.

It completely turned the session around. 92-2 suddenly looked good. 92-2 looked like a toss decision well made.

Though, with fresh thunderstorms forecasted after the first ball had been bowled, conditions may evolve and cast a damning shadow over the all-important toss even with that pre-lunch surge of action on the opening day.