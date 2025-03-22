Gus Atkinson knows getting the balance right is important in a busy summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gus Atkinson is eager to play as much as possible for England in 2025 but knows being fresh for two big Test series will be key.

Surrey fast bowler Atkinson only made his Test debut last July, but has already claimed 52 wickets at an average of 22.15 across 11 red ball matches and also scored 118 against Sri Lanka.

After a hat-trick in New Zealand during the winter, Atkinson’s most recent international assignment was Brendon McCullum’s debut series as white ball head coach in India.

Three white ball appearances underlined Atkinson’s status as an all-format player and while England’s previously jam-packed schedule may be set to ease the 27-year-old is under no illusions this summer’s five-Test series with India and the Ashes at the end of the year are the main goals.

Atkinson said: “I’ve always been trying to chase playing back-to-back games and multiple games in a row for Surrey, so to be able to do it for England is nice and a positive.

“It has been a tiring eight to nine months, (I’ve) bowled a lot more than I usually have but I’m happy with how I’ve dealt with it all.

“I’ve had a few conversations, I’ll play a small amount of games for Surrey and then obviously there is a lot of cricket this summer for England.

“I think it is about using this period as well as I can. When I can take a step back from actual games, use it to be in the gym and training to prepare for the year ahead.

“You look at it and can’t pre-empt what you’re going to play and not going to play.

“I think there might be a bit of rotation with the bowlers but that’s not to say we won’t be involved in all the squads.

“You look at it and say, ‘right, I want to be involved in everything,’ but obviously the two main ones being the India series and the Ashes, I think those are the two things they’ll be wanting people to be fresh and ready for.

“It is a good thing having Baz in all formats. Not having to chop and change between different coaches and different styles, I think having the same environment will be a good thing.”

London-born Atkinson acknowledged the step up to England was physically demanding but loved his first full year as an international cricketer.

It does not mean anything will change at Surrey ahead of this latest season Rothesay County Championship where the title holders begin their defence at Essex on April 4.

“It is obviously a lot more physically demanding. There are stages in county cricket where you can drift a tiny bit but with all the cameras on and the crowd, there is no drifting (for England) and you always have to be on the ball. It is a lot of fun and a good group. I really enjoyed it,” Atkinson reflected.

“I don’t know what my role will be personally at Surrey and whether I’ll take the new ball or not. Whatever happens, I’ll just try to win games.”