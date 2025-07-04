Lauren Bell holds nerve as England secure last-ball victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England kept their T20 series hopes alive with a last-ball five-run victory over India at the Kia Oval.

Lauren Bell was defending 12 runs off the final over and the tourists needed six to win off the last delivery but the 24-year-old kept her cool and saw Harmanpreet Kaur pick out Sophie Ecclestone at mid-off as England got back into the five-match series at 2-1.

England were led by Tammy Beaumont, after Nat Sciver-Brunt was ruled out by a groin injury, and elected to bat after winning the toss.

Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge got off to a flyer as they raced to 50 inside seven overs and brought the century up in the 12th over.

Dunkley needed just 35 balls to bring up her personal half-century with five fours and a six and Wyatt-Hodge brought up the milestone in one ball fewer with six fours and two maximums.

They advanced their opening stand to 137 after 15.2 overs when Dunkley, on 75, charged Deepti Sharma but could only send back a relatively simple return catch.

Alice Capsey (two) mistimed a ramp to backward square-leg and Wyatt-Hodge picked out cover for 66.

Amy Jones, Beaumont, Paige Scholfield, Issy Wong and Lauren Filer all followed cheaply as England failed to take full advantage of the strong platform and collapsed from 137 without loss to finish on 171 for nine.

And just as England had, India gave themselves a solid platform.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma had put on 85 for the first wicket in nine overs before Verma fell for 47 off just 25 balls, bowled playing around an Ecclestone in-drifter.

Jemimah Rodrigues made a fluent 20 before edging Filer behind to Jones and then Mandhana top-edged the same bowler to Ecclestone at mid-on.

Richa Ghosh fell to a smart catch in the deep by Charlie Dean and suddenly India were starting to feel the pressure.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was left to negotiate the final over with Bell needing to defend 12.

She could only take three off the first two balls and then it was England’s turn to feel the pressure as Amanjot Kaur was dropped at long-on.

Harmanpreet Kaur could only take two runs off the fourth and fifth deliveries of the over, leaving herself needing a maximum to win it. Bell kept her length and Harmanpreet Kaur slapped straight to mid-off where Ecclestone was happy to take the catch.