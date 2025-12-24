Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have attracted more negative attention during the disastrous Ashes tour after an investigation was launched following reports that their mid-series break in Noosa resembled a “stag do”.

Rob Key, the ECB’s managing director of men’s cricket, is looking into the alleged drinking sessions after the tourists surrendered the Ashes in a humiliating 11 days of play, falling to a 3-0 deficit with two Tests remaining, setting up a new era and an end to Bazball.

open image in gallery England's Josh Tongue (left) and Brydon Carse walk off the field after defeat on day five of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide ( PA Wire )

Head coach Brendon McCullum admitted England’s preparation “didn’t work”, which included England’s planned trip to seaside town Noosa, despite poor performances in the first two Tests in Perth and Brisbane.

The long-planned break was designed to allow the players time to relax and unwind on what has always been an intense and lengthy itinerary, but alcohol consumption is now a pressing concern.

England’s players were followed by several TV crews, photographers and reporters, limiting the opportunity to fully switch off, but here’s what we know about the trip so far:

Why were England in Noosa?

England players spent four nights on the Queensland coast following the second Test defeat to Australia in preparation for the third Test.

Given the lengthy time spent in Australia, England pinpointed the gap in the schedule as an opportunity to recharge the batteries. Those players present in the Test side and England’s white-ball teams, including Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett and Jofra Archer, could be away from home for up to six months – with tours to New Zealand, Australia, and the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in the new year – ensuring breaks are necessary to avoid burnout.

What are the allegations against England?

England players have been followed intensely by media throughout their time in Australia, but in particular in Noosa, given the manner of the defeats in Perth and Brisbane.

The BBC and other news outlets reported that some of the squad were drinking towards the end of their time in Brisbane, after the Test finished inside four days, and throughout their Noosa trip. Video clips on social media showed England players drinking by the side of the road, with some wearing traditional Akubra hats.

Additionally, a video posted on social media appears to show Ben Duckett slurring his words while speaking to a group of people as he attempts to find his way home. It is unclear when or where the footage was filmed and the ECB have said in a statement that they are “establishing the facts”.

“We are aware of content circulating on social media,” the ECB told Sky Sports News. “We have high expectations for behaviour, accepting that players are often under intense levels of scrutiny, with established processes that we follow when conduct falls below expectations. We also support players that need assistance. We will not comment further at this stage while we establish the facts.”

What else have England said about alleged drinking in Noosa?

Key, who did not join the squad in Noosa but also spent time in Queensland, has addressed allegations of over-exuberance and maintained that his attitude to the Noosa diversion would change should evidence of over-indulging emerge.

“If there’s things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively, then of course we’ll be looking into that,” he said.

“Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I’d expect to see at any stage and it would be a fault not to look into what happened there. From everything that I’ve heard so far, they actually were pretty well behaved. Very well behaved.”

He continued: “We’ve got enough ways of finding out exactly what happened and everything that I’ve heard so far [is] that they sat down, had lunch, had dinner, didn’t go out late, all of that, had the odd drink. I don’t mind that. If it goes past that, then that’s an issue as far as I’m concerned.

“I have no issue with the Noosa trip if it was to get away and just throw your phone away, down tools, go on the beach, all of that stuff. If it goes into where they’re drinking lots and it’s a stag do, all of that type of stuff, that’s completely unacceptable. I’m not a drinker. I think a drinking culture doesn’t help anyone in any stretch whatsoever.”

While the ECB confirmed in an official statement that they were “establishing the facts” surrounding an apparent video featuring opener Duckett.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes with Ben Duckett during day three of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia ( Getty )

Stokes also offered up his own views on the situation, confirming he was aware of the alleged video of Duckett and was working to ensure he is in the right “mental space” to perform in the fourth Test and beyond.

“I am obviously aware of the reports and everything circulating around. My main concern right now is my players and how I handle this moment is the most important thing to me,” Stokes said.

“I have first-hand experience of how this can affect people and my role as England captain is to protect my players as much as I possibly can. Supporting them and letting them know that I will be there for them through thick and thin is very, very important, and Ben Duckett knows that.

“I’ve obviously reached out, spoken to him and offered my complete support throughout this. Particularly in a moment like this where everything feels like it’s on top of you. My job as England captain is obviously to be out there and get results for the team, but also to try to give people the best chance of being in a mental space where they can go out there and perform.”

open image in gallery England managing director of cricket Rob Key ( Robbie Stephenson/PA )

Have England been accused of other instances of excessive drinking?

Key also addressed previous reports that players had been drinking the night before a match in New Zealand during the white ball series ahead of the Ashes.

A short clip emerged of Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell on social media, with reports claiming it to have been taken in Wellington before the third ODI on 1 November.

open image in gallery England captain Ben Stokes bats during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday ahead of the fourth Ashes Test ( PA Wire )

“I didn’t feel like that was worthy of formal warnings, but it was probably worthy of informal ones,” he said.

“There wasn’t any action, like formal action. We’ve had four years where we’ve had none of these issues, really, with any of the players, and there’s a whole process that we put in place for stuff like that for what you do if they’re out of line.

“I think that was a bit of a wake-up call, actually, for what they’re going into. I don’t mind players having a glass of wine over dinner. Anything more than that, I think is ridiculous, really.”

Have England players been caught up in drinking scandals before?

During the 2017-18 Ashes, which England lost 4-0, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was alleged to have headbutted Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft.

Duckett was also dropped after pouring a drink over bowler James Anderson, with the England opener later fined and issued with a final written warning over his conduct.

Trevor Bayliss, England coach at the time, described the incident as “trivial”.

PA contributed to this report