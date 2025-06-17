Two superstars will decide outcome of England-India test series claims Rob Key

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Key claimed that Ben Stokes and Jasprit Bumrah are the reason cricket fans turn on the TV, ahead of the England v India Test series.

Headingley plays host to the opening Test of the five-match series on Friday 20 June, with England lining up against an India side lacking some of their top talents.

With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now retired, star pace bowler Bumrah is one of the remaining frontline figures of the travelling squad.

Key, the ex-Kent batter and current England Cricket managing director, has looked ahead to the upcoming Test series, saying: “What you want is the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ben Stokes playing at their best… that’s why people turn on the TV.”

Speaking to the Times of India, Key added: “With Stokes, we know he’s probably not going to be able to bowl 10-15 over spells time and time again. Ben is one of the brightest cricketers.

“You can see that by the way he captains. He’s got to look after himself, which he will do. You want to make sure that you’ve got these players there for every pivotal moment.”

With Sharma’s retirement India were in need of a new captain and Bumrah was not made India skipper because of fitness concerns. The mantel instead went to highly-rated batsman Shubman Gill who will need to orchestrate a run of strong performances in challenging conditions for the tourists.

Stokes, who has spent plenty of time managing his recovery from recent injuries, was made England captain when Joe Root stepped down in 2022 and has overseen a resurgence in the test side over the last three years.

The 34-year-old worked in partnership with coach Brendan McCullum to introduce a more free-flowing and positive nature of play though recent series have focused on refining ‘Bazball’ to suit match situations.

Bumrah and Stokes will surely be important figures in the five-match series, which will see the inaugural awarding of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The title was renamed earlier in the year, recognising the top run-scorer in Test history, Sachin Tendulkar, and the most successful wicket taker in the international red ball game, James Anderson.