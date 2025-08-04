England beaten in all-time thriller as India secure series draw with six-run win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India completed one of the most dramatic Test match victories ever seen on British soil, squaring the series with a stunning six-run victory after Chris Woakes attempted to carry England over the line with a dislocated shoulder.

England arrived on the final day of a classic Test summer needing 35 runs to complete a remarkable chase of 374 but were blown away on a morning of unbearable tension and true sporting drama.

They lost four for 28 as Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson succumbed to searing pressure at the Oval.

Woakes, who is expected to be out for several months with the injury he sustained in the field on Friday, answered his country’s call by coming out at number 11 to try and finish the job.

Holding the bat in hand, with his left arm bundled up in a sling under his sweater, he joined the fray with 17 runs still needed and was grimacing in pain throughout his brief stay.

In the end he did not face a ball as Mohammed Siraj clean bowled Atkinson to secure a sensational result and a 2-2 series draw.

The drama unfolded across 57 unforgettable minutes that tested the courage, character and cricketing will of both sides to the limit.

Had Woakes played his part in edging England to their target, batting left-handed and against all medical good sense, it would have gone down in the pantheon of great moments at this famous ground. As it was it a near miss.

It was also a fitting conclusion to see the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy shared between two teams who have pushed each other to the physical and psychological depths over the course of seven gripping weeks.

Ben Stokes’ team may not travel for this winter’s Ashes as favourites but they will go having been pushed all the way in a five-match marathon that has challenged them like never before. Even so, they will reflect with regret on squandering a winning position of 301 for three on the third afternoon, with Joe Root and Harry Brook both sitting pretty on centuries.

Before bad light and rain halted play on Sunday, England’s scoring had ground to a complete halt with the ball zipping around merrily and beating the bat at will.

The rollercoaster continued to throw up surprises on Monday as Overton hit the first two balls to the boundary.

Prasidh Krishna’s first ball was short but a full-blooded pull shot still came as a surprise given the precarious nature of the situation. The second was a win for the bowler, jagging into the inside edge and skimming past leg stump, but the result was the same.

Having shaved the target down to 27, the battle switched to Siraj versus Smith. This time it was India who landed a blow, Smith’s feet in cement as he wafted outside off to his first two balls then nicked the third.

There was a brief delay as the umpires checked the dismissal but it was a clean nick and safe catch from Dhruv Jurel, sparking riotous celebrations among the large contingent of away fans.

The tension was almost unbearable as Atkinson arrived in the middle and came within a couple of inches of a golden duck. It was a horrible welcome delivery from Siraj, who was convinced the ball was carrying to KL Rahul at second slip. In apparent slow motion, it hit the turf agonisingly in front of his outstretched hands.

England’s insistence of playing at everything continued, a high-risk response that brought several more fresh-air shots and near misses as well as seven runs before the next gut punch.

It was Siraj again, ducking one in and pounding the front pad. An ear-splitting appeal appeared to be falling on deaf ears but umpire Kumar Dharmasena waited an age before slowing raising his finger.

Overton had already charged through to the non-striker’s end seeking a leg bye and signalled for DRS as he ran through the crease line. Ball-tracking showed it clipping leg stump on umpire’s call, ushering in another explosive reaction in the stands as the 20 remaining runs began to feel like five times as many.

They eked out three more as Atkinson attempted to protect Tongue from the strike but he was soon exposed, Krishna railing a full ball through his defences to scatter the stumps.

That meant only one thing: Woakes would need to answer the call. He came down the steps to a rousing reception, received a pat on the back from Rahul, and began his mission impossible.

Atkinson decided playing for time was not an option and made an audacious move, swinging for the fences at Siraj and smashing him high and handsome towards long-off. It carried to Akash Deep but was travelling furiously and he fumbled it for a six.

The game of cat and mouse now began. Siraj tossed the last ball of the over wide in the channel, Atkinson missed but set off instantly anyway. Jurel missed an underarm run-out to win the match as Woakes scrambled through in serious pain, leaving 10 to win.

Atkinson knew he had to get things done quickly, but it was Siraj’s story to finish as he rattled the stumps to complete a five-for.