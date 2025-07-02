Chris Woakes strikes early for England but India reach lunch on 98 for two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse struck for England on the first morning of the second Rothesay Test as India reached 98 for two at Edgbaston.

Buoyed by his side’s triumphant fourth-innings chase at Headingley, Ben Stokes won the toss and doubled down on his preference for bowling first.

Yashasvi Jaiswal cashed in with a day-one century in Leeds and stood in England’s way once more, making a lively 62 not out from 69 balls, but the hosts chipped away two of his partners.

Woakes bowled KL Rahul via an inside edge to cap an outstanding new-ball spell and Carse had Karun Nair caught at second slip just before the lunch break to prevent India running away with the session.

India had earlier confirmed their decision to rest star bowler Japsrit Bumrah, keeping him fresh for next week’s Lord’s Test.

After a slow start in the series opener, Woakes was back on song at his home ground as he did his best to get the new ball talking.

He produced an immaculate seven-over spell, including four maidens, and deserved more than the single wicket of Rahul.

The breakthrough came almost 40 minutes into Woakes’ examination, the opener chopping the ball back into his stumps as he looked to give himself room.

Regularly nipping the ball off the seam, Woakes came close to seeing off Jaiswal on 12 and Nair offering no shot on five. Twice England went up for big lbw shouts, twice they failed to win the decision and twice Stokes signalled for DRS.

To the bowler’s visible frustration, ball-tracking suggested he would have hit the bails on both occasions but fell within the margin of umpire’s call.

At the other end, Carse touched 92mph but was unable to match Woakes’ menace.

India took the change of bowling as an invitation to cut loose after a watchful start, with Josh Tongue on the receiving end.

His six-over burst shipped 42 runs and eight boundaries, Jaiswal and Nair both pouncing on drives as the Nottinghamshire man overpitched repeatedly.

Having paid the price for going too full, Tongue reverted to the short ball, only for Jaiswal to hook and cut him for the three fours in a row as he rushed to his half-century.

Carse replaced him just before the interval and struck almost immediately, forcing Nair back with a touch of extra bounce as an edge sprayed to second slip.